Tiny tots and parents will be able to relax and enjoy gentle moves at new baby yoga classes in Ipswich.

Nicole Burch, of Capel St Mary, is already running Bendy Beans classes in her home village and also in Lawford, and has now decided to bring them to Ipswich too.

A taster session will be held at the Fitology Studio on Ransomes Europark on Monday, December 13, ahead of a six-week course in the New Year. All sessions need to be booked in advance.

A baby enjoying a Bendy Beans baby yoga session - Credit: Nicole Burch

"I don't think baby yoga is really known about in this area, but it's a lot of fun for the babies and also has a lot of benefits for parents," the mum said.

Nicole, 49, who works at a nursery as well as running her own business, is a qualified baby massage instructor and early years teacher and has been working with babies, children and families for over 25 years.

"Working with pre-school aged children during lockdown, and noticing them struggle to cope with those big overwhelming emotions, led me to research and explore the value of yoga with children.

"Alongside this I explored breathing techniques and strategies, which began to help many of the children start to learn to how self-regulate," she said.

Nicole Burch of Bendy Beans demonstrating baby yoga with a doll - Credit: Ollie Burch

Baby yoga classes, with gentle stretches and sensory play, are suitable for babies from just eight weeks old to pre-walking, and include movement, massage and relaxation, based around traditional yoga moves.

Singing and rhymes are also part of the classes. "There are also stretches for parents and time for relaxation and breathing exercises."

In addition to the baby yoga sessions, Nicole also runs baby massage classes and toddler and pre-school yoga, and says the sessions have many benefits for both parents and children.

"Learning and exploring baby massage has enabled me to offer classes where parents can connect with their baby through positive touch in a nurturing and loving way. "

Nicole's own children are now aged 20 and 17, and she said they have been helping her with the technical side of her business, including setting up her website.

For more details, visit the Bendy Beans website.