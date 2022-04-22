Five to tattoo man at same time at Ipswich studio

Aaron Clarke, founder of Monumental Ink, is one of five artists that are going to be tattooing the same back all at the same time - Credit: Matthew Earth/Hayley Fearnley

Tattoo artists have set themselves the ultimate teamwork challenge to tattoo one man, all at the same time.

The team of five from Monumental Ink will create the design on Marcus Bullman's back over two days for their reality TV show.

The artists undertaking this will be owner and founder Aaron Clarke, apprentices Alice Noble and Jazmine Lambert, junior artist Ben Hepton and Colchester-based realism artist Shell Moreno.

Monumental Ink founder Aaron Clarke is opening his new Ipswich studio on February 18 Picture: HAYLEY FEARNLEY - Credit: Archant

Aaron Clarke founded Monumental Ink around ten years ago.

He said: "There are a few reasons for us doing this.

"It's a challenge, we've got five artists all working on this one man and we have to find a way of working together.

"We are also currently filming the second series of our reality tv show on YouTube, so we have to be a bit creative and create some special feature content.

"Finally publicity. Since I started the business, a lot has changed. It is a very different business now compared to what it used to be, the stigma is changing.

Aaron Clarke is one of the tattooists who will work on the tattoo. - Credit: Su Anderson

"Everything we do with the brand and the way we go about it is all to try and change the perceptions of tattoos and hope people see it as a different form of art rather than something that has a bad stigma.

"One of my clients Marcus Bullman will be tattooed. He is really excited about it but obviously he is a little anxious too.

"Tattooing can be painful, so five artists on you for two days straight is going to be a test."

The tattoo will be done in front of one of the glass windows at their office to allow people to go and have a look at what is happening.

The tattoo will be done at their office in Ipswich and in front of one of the glass windows so people can see what is happening. - Credit: Archant

"I think a lot of people fear the unknown and a lot of tattoo studios tend to be dark and uninviting, which is why everything we do is out in the open, big and bold." said Aaron.

The artists will each bring their own style to the tattoo, and will be applying different techniques to create a big piece of art as a group.

The tattoo will be done over the weekend of April 30 and May 1 at their office at 1 Neptune Marina, Ipswich, and invite people to go and have a look at this two day venture.