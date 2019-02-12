Balmoral had a mult-million pound upgrade in 2017

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ flagship Balmoral has taken two titles in Cruise Critic’s coveted 2019 UK Cruisers’ Choice Awards.

The Balmoral was crowned both Best Cruise Ship and Best Cruise Ship for Dining in the Mid-Sized Ship category.

Cruise Critic’s UK Cruisers’ Choice Awards’ are based on reviews submitted on the influential website by UK holidaymakers who took a cruise during 2018. Cruise Critic is the largest independent online cruise community in the world.

Fred. Olsen’s Balmoral benefitted from an extensive, multi-million-Pound upgrade in late 2017, providing guests with an improved onboard experience featuring refurbished rooms, with new fabrics and décor, as well as smart TVs, fridges and safes, as standard. Public areas were also refreshed, and new dining options created, including The Grill, a speciality seafood and steak restaurant, and the Mediterranean-themed The Poolside.

Fred. Olsen’s significant investment in new destination restaurants on Balmoral, have also seen the ship named Best for Dining in the awards. The 1,350-guest Balmoral features six restaurants, with its main dining rooms – the Ballindalloch, Spey and Avon Restaurants – serving up five-course à la carte menus each evening. Guests can also enjoy casual dining in The Palms Café.