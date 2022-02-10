Row over Banksy work that was headed to Ipswich

The owner of a Banksy work that was bringing it to Ipswich blames the terms from a university for putting his art into storage.

John Brandler said he was initially impressed by the University of Suffolk's bid to use the work for three years for free after he removed it from Wales.

Banksy's Season's Greetings appeared on the outside of a steelworker's private garage in Taibach, Port Talbot on December 19 2018 - Credit: PA

But he claims last week, he was given 24 hours to sign a contract that would mean him bearing the £50,000 estimated costs of removing Season Greetings in a few years' time.

Mr Brandler, who owns Brandler Galleries in Brentwood, Essex, said he would not have a problem paying the £50,000 to move it to the university as he had already planned to take it out of Port Talbot.

He also said the university would reap the commercial reward from charging people to see it and any merchandise under the contract.

Mr Brandler was "very upset" at the idea of "bearing all the costs and getting none of the benefits" from the artwork he owns.

As part of this deal, he also wanted to set up a street art museum in Ipswich.

"When I said this was not going to happen to them they didn't even acknowledge my email," he said. "It's very very sad.

"If people think of you as nice then they see you as gullible."

Mr Brandler also said his plans would attract 100,000 people to the town and benefit the university and the town, so he does not understand why UoS has made this decision.

This newspaper asked UoS the following: "Why would UoS not pay for the removal costs? Is there a reason Mr Brandler has not received a reply since from the University? And do you think the whole situation is disappointing for Ipswich?"

A spokeswoman for UoS said: "The University of Suffolk had been in discussions for the potential loan of a piece by Banksy, although we were not able to reach an agreement on this occasion."

The mural, found outside of a steelworker’s private garage in Taibach, also sparked a row between Mr Brandler and Neath Port Talbot Council after they sent him a letter last year asking him to “take it away”.

The local authority said Mr Brandler had demanded a yearly six-figure sum for the loan of the mural.

A council spokesperson said: “The council was informed it would have to meet the costs of its removal and installation into a new venue, to continue to cover the insurance and to pay a fee in the region of £100,000 per year for the loan of the work.”