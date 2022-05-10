News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Second bar brings in no under 21 entry rule but 'nothing set in stone'

person

Dolly Carter

Published: 7:18 PM May 10, 2022
Gareth Harper of Bar Twenty One in Ipswich

Gareth Harper, of Bar Twenty One, is bringing in an over 21s policy from 9pm on Friday and Saturday. PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A second Ipswich bar has announced it will only accept those aged 21 years and over on two nights of the week.

Bar Twenty One, in St Nicholas Street, will bring in the policy from this weekend.

The business shared on social media that it had seen a "significant demand" in customers at the weekend, more than the venue can hold, leaving it in the position to turn customers away. 

Since the closure of popular nightclub Unit 17 in early April, owner Gareth Harper said he'd noticed a larger crowd of young people flocking to his business.

He said: "We first opened Bar Twenty One to create an old skool vibe for like-minded people."

The news comes shortly after fellow bar The Moloko announced the same changes to its under 21s policy.

Opened in October, Bar Twenty One has a tapas menu and plays 90s music with a DJ in the evenings.

Mr Harper added: "Nothing's set in stone. We'll keep monitoring the situation and reviewing our entry requirements regularly."

Under 21s will be allowed in before 9pm, but new entries will not be accepted after that time on Friday and Saturday evenings.

