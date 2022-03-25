Barclays branch in Felixstowe to close this summer

Updated

Barclays Felixstowe will be closing at the end of June this year - Credit: Google Maps

Barclays has announced that it will be closing its Felixstowe branch later this year.

The bank, which is located at 18 Hamilton Road in the town centre, will be closing on June 29.

A document released by Barclays revealed the number of counter transactions in branches had dropped in the two years leading up to the first Covid lockdown in March 2020.

Felixstowe will still have a number of banks after Barclays closes its doors, including Santander, Halifax and TSB.

The nearest Barclays branches will be in Woodbridge and Ipswich after the closure.

According to documents released by Barclays announcing the closure, more than 1,000 customers use the Felixstowe branch every month.

Glynis Littlejohn, who has banked with Barclays for more than 40 years, has said she will have to change banks, and that she has suspicions about the data Barclays are using to justify the closure.

She said: "For months, every time you would go in there, they wouldn't serve you. They tell you to go to the machine.

"When you ask them why they are asking you to use the machine, and if they're closing, they said they definitely weren't.

"I don't like using the machine, as I like to talk to the girls at the counter. I went in the other month and they were telling me to bank online. I don't want to bank online.

"Older people don't want to to a machine in the corner and do it for themselves, they want people serving them.

"A lot of my contemporaries will be very angry about it. What are you supposed to do when you have your pension sent there? Everybody needs to have a bank they can go to."

The announcement comes after HSBC announced plans to close its bank in nearby Woodbridge as part of a "transformation" into how branches operate within individual communities.