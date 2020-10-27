Ipswich building crew gains access to ancient site – thanks to temporary bridge

Construction workers have installed a temporary bridge across the River Cam so that they can start work on an historic Cambridge college.

The Barnes Construction crew installing a temporary bridge over the River Cam to be used to get plant across to restore and extend part of an ancient college Picture: BARNES CONSTRUCTION The Barnes Construction crew installing a temporary bridge over the River Cam to be used to get plant across to restore and extend part of an ancient college Picture: BARNES CONSTRUCTION

The 57m long bridge – built and craned into place by bridge specialists Mabey – spans the Middle River between mill pond weir and Jesus Green weir which means the stretch has 10 bridges rather than nine for the first time since the 1960s.

Plant and machinery can now be taken across to the Master’s Garden in the heart of Clare College so that work can begin on the restoration and extension of its River Wing and North Passage as part of a multi-million pound scheme involving Ipswich-based Barnes Construction as the main contractor.

Barnes contracts boss Matthew Ramplin said with the bridge in place they can now more to the next phase, which involves repointing external brickwork and cutting a 3m opening to allow access to carry out internal demolition work.

“Due to the tight constraints of the site and the historic significance of the adjacent buildings, the best option was to install a temporary bridge that enables us to get the plant and equipment across the River Cam that we need to help us with the construction work,” he explained.

The work is being supported by London architects Witherford Watson Mann, Cambridge-based structural engineers Smith and Wallwork and project manager Henry Riley.

The work being carried out includes refurbishing the existing lower ground floor kitchen area of Old Court and extending the River Wing and North Passage, which sits along the boundary with Trinity Hall College.

When completed in late summer 2022, the inside of the River Wing will have been reconfigured, and a new three-storey extension built to house a new servery area, toilet and disabled facilities, as well as a lift and fire escapes.