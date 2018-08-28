Genuine reviews from real customers

Attwells Solicitors has won a Feefo Gold Service award Left to right standing: managing partner of Attwells Solicitors, Nick Attwell, partner Will Oakes. Left to right seating: partner Laura Harrington-Rutterford and partner Lisa Nyland. Picture: JOANNE HOLMES Archant

Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to those businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights.

Those that meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected, and their average rating, receive the award. A badge of honour, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with real customers.

As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’ commitment to outstanding service.

Attwells Solicitors met the criteria of collecting at least 50 reviews between January 2018 and December 31, 2018, with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.0.

Nick Attwell, managing partner of Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors said: “We’re thrilled to receive this award from Feefo. It recognises how hard we’ve been working to give great experiences to all our customers, who are the most important judges of what we do. We’re committed to delivering the highest quality of service, so it’s important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers. Feefo enabled us to consistently improve throughout 2018 and now we’re looking forward to another successful year ahead.”