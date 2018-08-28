Rain

Rain

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -3°C

PUBLISHED: 13:54 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:54 04 February 2019

Attwells Solicitors has won a Feefo Gold Service award Left to right standing: managing partner of Attwells Solicitors, Nick Attwell, partner Will Oakes. Left to right seating: partner Laura Harrington-Rutterford and partner Lisa Nyland. Picture: JOANNE HOLMES

Attwells Solicitors has won a Feefo Gold Service award Left to right standing: managing partner of Attwells Solicitors, Nick Attwell, partner Will Oakes. Left to right seating: partner Laura Harrington-Rutterford and partner Lisa Nyland. Picture: JOANNE HOLMES

Archant

Created by Feefo, Trusted Service is awarded only to those businesses that use Feefo to collect genuine reviews and insights.

Those that meet the high standard, based on the number of reviews they have collected, and their average rating, receive the award. A badge of honour, this accreditation remains unique, as it is based purely on the interactions with real customers.

As all reviews are verified as genuine, the accreditation is a true reflection of a business’ commitment to outstanding service.

Attwells Solicitors met the criteria of collecting at least 50 reviews between January 2018 and December 31, 2018, with a Feefo service rating of between 4.5 and 5.0.

Nick Attwell, managing partner of Ipswich-based Attwells Solicitors said: “We’re thrilled to receive this award from Feefo. It recognises how hard we’ve been working to give great experiences to all our customers, who are the most important judges of what we do. We’re committed to delivering the highest quality of service, so it’s important for us to listen, understand and respond to all our customers. Feefo enabled us to consistently improve throughout 2018 and now we’re looking forward to another successful year ahead.”

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Second archaeological dig delays town centre housing development by a year

Work on the former Archant office site in Lower Brook Street has come to a halt. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Opinion Free speech should not be a licence to spread poison aimed at offending and creating divisions in society

Debates about Ipswich town centre have too often been hijacked by racist and offensive comments. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Police find suitcase used as seat in Ipswich people carrier

The car, stopped in Ipswich, had no back seats - instead there was one adult was perched on a suitcase in the rear Picture: NSRAPT

New staff absence policy will "punish" county council employees, union claims

Suffolk County Council staff will soon have an absence score given to them under new plans. Picture: ARCHANT

At least two buildings evacuated as suspicious package found in Ipswich car park

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Is the billionaire king of retail Mike Ashley opening a plush new store in Ipswich?

Flannels in Swindon. Picture: Google Maps

What we know about Belchamp Water aircraft crash so far

The crash happened at Belchamp Walter on the Suffolk/Essex border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Drug dealer accused of murdering Ipswich teenager denies being gang member

Drug dealer accused of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens denies being a gang member, Ipswich murder trial hears. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Specialist cleaning company for difficult to reach places

Claire and Bill Percy, directors of new Ipswich-based specialist cleaning business EnviroPure Picture: DAVID VINCENT
