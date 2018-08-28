Company with £20m turnover is building its new global HQ in Ipswich

Ground breaking ceremony - Jamie and Pierre Ashfield, Directors of BaseTek, Matthew Self, Director at Concertus Design & Property Consultants Ltd, Simon Girling, Director of SEH French and the project team building Basetek's new HQ in Ipswich Archant

Work has just started on building a new base in Ipswich for a major machinery parts provider.

The 22,604 sq ft headquarters and warehouse facility which is now being constructed on the Ransomes business park in East Ipswich will provide a new home for Basetek, which is currently headquartered on Bath Street in Ipswich.

Basetek provides a purchasing and logistics service to any location worldwide, and works with customers mainly in the oil and gas, mining and marine sectors.

“Some of the world’s leading oil exploration, mining and shipping companies regularly trust us to handle even the most challenging procurement projects,” said BaseTek’s managing director, Jamie Ashfield. “Everybody will be affected by Brexit, but we’re pretty well placed to cope with any eventuality.”

The company trades in a wide geographical market, with only 4% of sales in 2017 being within the UK and the EU, and employs 40 staff, all from its base in Ipswich.

In the year ending December 31 2017, Basetek increased its turnover by 7%, which it said was “due to the continued successful expansion into new markets.”

The new office has been designed and overseen by Concertus Design and Property Consultants, and is to be built by Contractors, SEH French.

Matthew Self, executive commercial director for Concertus, said: “We didn’t just want to create another warehouse with office space, we wanted a space that linked office and warehouse, while creating an inviting and open space to work. We were excited to work on a building where the structure, and how the building is run, is a part of the overall design and detailing.

“It’s going to be an exciting year as we see everything coming together for completion this autumn.”