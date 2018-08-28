Overcast

Meet Basil - the dog charged with helping dental patients feel more relaxed

PUBLISHED: 07:00 16 November 2018

Basil the dog is helping patients at dental clinics in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Basil the dog is helping patients at dental clinics in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Archant

It is a new concept in dental care and it is being introduced at Suffolk dental surgeries.

Community Dental Services CIC have recruited Basil, a six year-old beagle, to offer comfort and distraction for anxious patients.

CDS-CIC, who operate eight clinics across Suffolk, are piloting the pet therapy programme in selected locations and are identifying patients who may benefit from being accompanied by Basil during their treatments.

Senior dental nurse, Jacci Plant, who is Basil’s owner, had the idea to train as a pet therapy practitioner.

She said: “Pet therapy is something I have always been interested in and I knew Basil had the ideal temperament to make a fantastic therapy dog because of his wonderful calm nature around people and his friendly personality.

Basil will be available to help anxious dental patients at Community Dental Services clinics across Suffolk Picture: DAVID VINCENT

“I also knew that pet therapy worked well in other clinical settings or where people have additional needs such as mental health issues or learning disabilities. CDS supported me to source and follow a suitable course and 18 months on I am a qualified Animal Assisted Practitioner. We are now working to identify patients where pet therapy may help them with their treatment and offer it to them as an option.”

Mrs Plant, who has been with CDS for 17 years, said: “Basil will be able to accompany a patient into the surgery, and they can pat him while they in the chair and are being treated.

“We have a wide range of patients including those with additional needs, with phobic problems and who need sedation.

“Hopefully having a dog with them will help them to relax more.”

Dentist Susan Gonsalves at the Chantry clinic in Ipswichsaid: “I think it is a brilliant idea.

“We do have a lot of patients who are anxious when they come in. Having Basil here can make it more fun and less anxious for them.”

Nurse Susan Spratt added: “We get children who bring a cuddly toy with them to help them through their appointment. We already know of some patients who might benefit from having Basil with them.”

Amy Schiller, operations director for CDS, said: “We provide special care and paediatric dentistry and many of our patients, adults and children, have additional needs or severe dental anxiety and may require extensive treatment.

“Reducing anxiety is very important and Basil will be one technique we can use to help patients relax and feel more comfortable about having treatment.

“Overall this is important, because with some patients it may make all the difference between being able to tolerate treatment without more invasive means such as sedation.”

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

09:27 Jake Foxford
Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A three-car collision between the Copdock roundabout and Wherstead caused three miles of traffic jams on the A14, just outside Ipswich.

07:00 David Vincent
Basil the dog is helping patients at dental clinics in Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE

It is a new concept in dental care and it is being introduced at Suffolk dental surgeries.

Kesgrave pupils achieve success in nationwide search for next generation of top engineers

07:00 Will Jefford,
Ewan Aleey (left) and Nathan Telford will use the scholarship to get work experience with top companies. Picture: KESGRAVE HIGH SCHOOL

Two Kesgrave High School students have been accepted onto a prestigious national engineering scholarship after taking part in a rigorous application process.

Milkmen are back! Demand for doorstep pints sees return of 1960s-style deliverers

06:58 Andrew Papworth
Gavin has been a milkman for most of his life. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

They were a mainstay of 1950s and 60s Britain who, in the days before 24-hour convenience stores and online shopping, provided an unrivalled doorstep service.

More crashes result in serious injury, but death toll down over last year

05:30 Tom Potter
Detective Inspector Chris Hinitt, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team PICTURE: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

More people have been seriously hurt on Suffolk roads over the last 12 months  than in each of the five previous years, according to government figures.

Poll Citizens Advice “dismayed” by county council proposals to cut funding

05:30 Michael Steward
Suffolk County Council offices, Endeavour House. Picture: ARCHANT

The Citizens Advice network in Suffolk says it is “dismayed” by council proposals to end its funding support across the county.

Abberton social farmer wins latest Community Hero award

47 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Open 365 days a year as a working farm, the team also go off-site with animals to work with those living with dementia, learning difficulties and physical and mental health problems. Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

A farm in Essex is using their animals and practices therapeutically, helping those with dementia and learning disabilities to make a difference in their community.

Children in Need 2018: Fundraising gets underway across Suffolk

09:18 Katy Sandalls
Staff from the Otley student services team are backing this year’s Children in Need campaign Picture: JOHN NICE

Staff, students and businesses from across the region have begun their fundraising for Children in Need which takes place today.

Plan to turn around Suffolk special education needs provision revealed

08:56 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Judith Mobbs, assistant director for SEND and skills at Suffolk County Council Picture: ARCHANT

A programme to turn around Suffolk’s special education needs (SEN) provision has been outlined – with an “innovative” pilot set to spearhead the measures.

Details announced for Ipswich Christmas lights switch-on

08:40 Jake Foxford
Ipswich Christmas Lights Switch on from Cornhill Square.Picture:NIGE BROWN

The new-look Cornhill will host thousands of people next week for the Ipswich Town Hall Christmas lights switch on.

