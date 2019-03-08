Could electric bikes ease rush hour congestion in Ipswich?

Arriving at the office on a Batribike electric cycle. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

As we look to greener fuels and easing traffic chaos, more of us are turning to electric vehicles but could the two-wheeled variety be the perfect solution?

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Could electric cycles be the answer to urban congestion? We tried out the Batribike Omega electric battery powered bike from Davey Bros. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Could electric cycles be the answer to urban congestion? We tried out the Batribike Omega electric battery powered bike from Davey Bros. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

David Vincent gave the electric cycle a try and borrowed a Batribike from Davey Bros, for a couple of days.

His trial including commuting to our Portman Road office. Here he gives us his review.

As drivers we don't often add up the true cost of motoring; car purchase price (or loan), road tax, maintenance and repairs, MOT tests, insurance premiums and putting fuel in the tank.

The Omega electric bike I tried needs no road tax, you charge it a home overnight, and insurance is optional although if I had one I would take out a comprehensive policy.

The Warren Heath junction by Sainsbury's, a nightmare for cyclists. Picture: DAVID VINCENT The Warren Heath junction by Sainsbury's, a nightmare for cyclists. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The bike itself costs £1,200.

Paul Davey, of Davey Bros, says one overnight charge will provide about 80 miles of light use, plenty for around town.

The Batribike has seven gears and will assist you whenever you want it, especially climbing hills.

You may also want to watch:

It has a Dutch look to it, and resembles a regular pedal bike.

It switches on with a key, and there are LED lights front and back.

I went out to Trimley St Mary and back on Sunday afternoon via Bucklesham. It was a really pleasant ride with the extra power of the battery.

Returning on the Felixstowe to Ipswich cycle route I found drivers were passing too close, even speeding up to "buzz" me.

Sadly don't have enough cycle-only routes in Suffolk.

The economic, environmental and fitness arguments can't be disputed and I certainly enjoyed two days of biking, but the weather was ideal this week.

Would I be so keen on a November morning when I would need to cover-up in wet weather gear?

Possibly not.

Having tried the electric bike, I have been inspired to get my regular pedal cycle out again for the weekends.