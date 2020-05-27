E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Jobs fears at local radio stations as new European owners make changes

PUBLISHED: 15:51 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:16 27 May 2020

Town 102's studio when it opened back in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Town 102's studio when it opened back in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Jobs may be axed at local radio stations in East Anglia following a takeover.

Radio House in Great Blakenahm on the opening of the new Town FM radio station back in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNERRadio House in Great Blakenahm on the opening of the new Town FM radio station back in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNER

Radio stations across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex became part of Bauer Media, a European broadcaster operating across seven countries, after it acquired them in 2019 to create the UK’s largest commercial radio network.

Norfolk’s KLFM, North Norfolk Radio, Radio Norwich and The Beach, Suffolk’s Town 102 and Essex’s Dream 100 are set to rebrand as Greatest Hits Radio following the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Suffolk First is among a number of stations to face the axe.

MORE – Discount chain QD reopens six more stores

The merger with the Bauer’s Hits Radio Brand Network also means some jobs may be at risk, the company said.

Town FM DJ Nick Morrell in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNERTown FM DJ Nick Morrell in 2006 Picture: WENDY TURNER

“These changes do unfortunately mean that some roles will be put into consultation and freelance contracts reviewed.” said Bauer.

“Bauer Media is fully committed to supporting all affected employees throughout this period and will be working closely with them over the months ahead. A period of consultation with employees potentially affected will commence today (May 27).”

You may also want to watch:

However, a spokeswoman would not specify how many jobs were affected.

“I’m afraid we cannot give a figure of the numbers of those at risk. We are consulting with those individuals impacted by this change and therefore it would be inappropriate for us to comment on individual circumstances,” she said.

The remaining stations will deliver a mix of local content alongside content from nationally known presenters, Bauer said.

Where possible, stations previously only accessible via FM or AM radio will get a digital platform, it added.

Bauer Radio group boss Dee Ford said: “Audiences love and trust radio. Expanding the Hits Radio Brand Network will ensure listeners to these acquired stations benefit from multi-platform digital distribution meaning they can continue to broadcast in an increasingly competitive, digital and voice-activated world.

“This ensures the provision of local news and information, traffic and travel as well as access for advertisers to highly valued audiences.”

Graham Bryce, group managing director of the Hits Radio Network Brand, said: “We are committed to ensuring the future of radio in local markets and serving the needs of our listeners and advertisers. However, our top priority right now will be to support those affected through this period.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Most Read

Concern over missing 16-year-old girl from Ipswich

Cerys Hall, 16, has been reported missing from her Ipswich home. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans submitted for 340 new homes on farmland on edge of village

The field outlined in red is most of the development site - the field runs right along Howlett Way along its bottom edge to the Trimley A14 interchange - and the poultry farm will form a seperate development by its owners Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Plans to regenerate empty factory could create hundreds of new jobs

The factrory to be converted is the central building of the three large properties in the centre of the photo standing on Carr Road Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Four sheds on fire in Whitton

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service tackled flames in four sheds in Ipswich Picture: DAVID CREASEY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Delays after car loses wheel on Orwell Bridge

A car has lost a wheel while driving over the Orwell Bridge causing long delays. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teen trio in court charged with murder of Richard Day outside Ipswich takeaway

Flowers were left at the scene outside Kebapizza on St Matthew's Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

John Lewis reveals exact date for reopening of Ipswich store

John Lewis at Home, Ipswich, is one of the 13 UK branches reopening to the public in June. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

First year of upskirting law generates two reports, no prosecutions

The NSPCC called the law a good step forward for victims and in broadening understanding Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Next season ‘will start in September’ - and some fans could be at games

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann thinks the 2020/21 season will start in September - and some fans will be allowed at grounds Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24