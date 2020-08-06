Town’s collectibles business ‘thrilled’ as BBC’s Antiques Road Trip drops by

From left, Louise Smyth, Berty Newson and Lesley Austin of The Shed, with Charles Hanson Picture: THE SHED The Shed

BBC programme-makers dropped in on an antiques centre in Ipswich as part of a road trip.

The Shed in Sproughton said it was “thrilled” after the Antiques Road Trip stopped by on July 30.

Auctioneer Charles Hanson arrived in a “magnificent” classic car, the centre said, for an episode filmed behind closed doors and with social distancing fully observed.

The Shed tea room manager Berty Newson was front of camera and in charge of negotiations.

The show – first aired in 2010 – sees two antiques experts set off on a road trip around the UK searching for antiques and collectibles, then competing to make the most money at auction. Each is allocated a budget of £200 each, with all profits donated to charity.

The business was launched in February 2016 by Lesley Austin and Ken Dunn and houses four showrooms covering 5,000sq ft filled with antiques, furniture, militaria and vintage and retro items.

Co-founder and owner Lesley Austin said: “We were thrilled to be asked to be part of the new series, which will be broadcast this autumn, and had a lot of fun with Charles and the crew.

“The programme will help to raise awareness of The Shed’s presence on a national footing, which is fabulous for a small business, and we are now able to say, ‘as seen on Antiques Road Trip’ too.”

The premises includes Nora’s tea room, which is decked out in nostalgic 1940s-style and offers lunch or afternoon tea served up in vintage china with period linen and waiting staff dressed in period costume.

It is also home to Bunty’s Chalk Paints and women’s fashion boutique SASS.