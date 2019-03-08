Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'It's time the government took action' - Ipswich loses four shops during high street's worst May on record

PUBLISHED: 17:00 06 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:00 06 June 2019

Last month was the worst May on record for Britain's high streets, according to latest figures. The month saw four Ipswich stores reveal they would be closing down. Photo: Archant.

Last month was the worst May on record for Britain's high streets, according to latest figures. The month saw four Ipswich stores reveal they would be closing down. Photo: Archant.

Archant

Four stores announced they would be leaving Ipswich during the worst May on record for British high streets.

New figures from BDO's High Street Sales Tracker (HSST) revealed sales dropped by 3.3% on last year.

The worrying drop follows four months of poor results for the nation's retailers.

MORE: 'Town is getting very quiet' - Fears grow as more Ipswich shops reveal closure plans

Last month concerns about the future of Ipswich' town centre continued to grow as four more shops announced their exit.

Riley & Riley Jewellers in Buttermarket, Trespass in Westgate Street, Ohh Deer in Thoroughfare and Cotswold Outdoors in Tavern Street all revealed they would likewise be closing down.

And while Ohh Deer is the only store to have cleared out, the others are in process of leaving Ipswich.

You may also want to watch:

The lifestyle sector continued its collapse as in-store sales fell 2.4% from an already negative base of minus 3.8% in May last year. The sector has now failed to record growth for 16 months.

Fashion in-store sales also declined by 4.2% from a marginal base of positive 0.4% for the same month last year.

BDO said the figures reflected how difficult the trading environment had become for retailers MORE: Opening date of new Cardinal Park gym revealed

They follow the British Retail Consortium warning that the high street saw its biggest decline since the mid 1990s last month after overall retail sales fell by 2.7%.

Sophie Michael, head of retail at BDO, said: "Our high streets are creaking at the seams. It's time the government took action and showed some much-needed support for retailers and to the millions of people the sector employs.

"Both retailers and shoppers alike need a clear roadmap that can deliver much needed confidence for the future.

"Retailers know they need to adapt their physical portfolios and respond quickly to changing consumer behaviours, but they are in investment paralysis as Brexit uncertainty drags on and consumer confidence remains low.

"It is vital that the ambivalence with which the high street is currently being treated is replaced with concerted action, or the results could be catastrophic."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house fire 'unexplained', police say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Ipswich landmark is converted into luxury homes - take a look inside here

The Victorian former Cedars Spiritualist Church, in Anglesea Road, Ipswich has been restored and converted into two substantial homes by James Francis Homes. Outside No 2, developer Julian Francis Bobbin and site manager Duncan Shepherd. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Video Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage singer becomes Facebook sensation with amazing Castle on the Hill cover

Roma Nicholson has received more than 41k views on her cover of Ed Sheeran. Picture: JON TURNER

Ipswich house targeted in overnight burglary

Several items were stolen from a house in Foxhall Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday Picture: ARCHANT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

A12 speed limit changes around Martlesham and Foxhall – here’s what the new speeds will be

The proposed changes to the A12 in Martlesham. The red lines will be 40mph zones while the blue will be 50mph. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS/ARCHANT

Woman and three children in hospital after major house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hotspots at the scene of a major house fire in Radcliffe Drive, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Police investigate ‘unexplained death’ in Ipswich house

The woman who died has been named locally as Julie Corbin Picture: ARCHANT

Woman found dead in Ipswich house named locally

Police officers are investigating an 'unexplained death' at a house in Waterford Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hum - neighbours tell Anglian Water their ‘patience no longer exists’

Tony Blacker who lives on Prince of Wales Drive in Ipswich has lost patience with Anglian Water and the 'Ipswich hum' Picture: DOMINIC BLACKER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy, 10, airlifted to hospital after Kesgrave crash

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich house fire ‘unexplained’, police say

Fire crews and police attend the scene of a house fire in Radcliffe Road, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

5 things we learned about Ipswich Witches’ win over Peterborough Panthers

Danny King (blue helmet) keeps an eye on a challenging Scott Nicholls in the opening heat. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Battling Witches do it again as they see off the Panthers at Foxhall

Danny King (blue helmet) and Richard Lawson getting the better of Rohan Tungate for a Witches 5-1 in heat six. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Millwall interested in Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski still has two years to run on his Ipswich Town deal. Photo: Steve Waller
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists