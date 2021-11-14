Partly-built flat and former grooming shop up for grabs

The business property at 27 Beach Station Road is up for sale with SDL Auctions with a guide price of £130,000 - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A business property near the seafront in Felixstowe is going up for auction later this month with a guide price of £130,000.

The property at 27 Beach Station Road used to be home to a dog grooming business called Doggy Styles, but it has recently been refurbished and includes a separate partly completed home on the first floor.

It will go under the hammer on Thursday, November 25 at 10am with SDL Property Auctions.

Bosses at the auctioneers said: "We feel the unit would suit a variety of uses such as an estate agency office, small convenience store or hairdressers.

"The first floor comprises a part completed residential dwelling. We have been advised that planning permission and detailed buildings regulations will be available to inspect within the legal pack.

"We have also been advised that the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) has been paid, and party wall notices have been served.

"There also is the potential to convert to a full residential use subject to obtaining appropriate planning consent."