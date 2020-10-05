Numbers team with staying power notches up 340 years

Five of the longest serving Beatons employees, from left, taxation director John Oakley, director Nick Marshall, director Stephanie Hammond, financial controller, payroll and IT manager Don Mallett and client manager Sarah Beeton Picture: PROMINENT Prominent

Six employees at an Ipswich-based chartered accountancy firm have notched up a remarkable 340 years of service between them.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beatons Group – which employs a workforce of 19 – said it prided itself on being “a fantastic place to work”.

The six have spent more than 30 years each working for the company.

Managing director Roger Beaton – who set up the company in 1981 – is the longest serving, with 39 years, director Nick Marshall and taxation director John Oakley have each served 36 years, while director Stephanie Hammond, client manager Sarah Beeton and financial controller, payroll and IT manager Don Mallett have each been at Beatons for 30 years.

MORE – ‘Trip of a lifetime’ trip launched aboard cruise line’s newest vessel

Ms Hammond originally planned to head to university to study law after a gap year. However, a career change meant she joined Beatons and began her accountancy training in March 1990.

You may also want to watch:

“Our latest trainee and the previous two school leavers did not attend university and instead are gaining and have gained their accountancy qualifications while working,” she said.

Mr Marshall, who joined the firm as a teenager, said that the company places an importance on employees enjoying a good work/life balance. “We pride ourselves on a high standard of professional work, but we do not think it should be the norm for our staff to regularly work late hours,” he said.

“We always do our utmost to accommodate requests for time off work due to personal matters.

“We believe our personal approach to work, and in a friendly and relaxed environment, is why our employees devote so many years to the company.

“It’s a fantastic place to work and we hope the long service continues for many years to come.”