Rain

Rain

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

How a village saved their pub - and are now turning a profit

PUBLISHED: 23:21 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 23:21 27 July 2019

The Case Is Altered, Bentley, Suffolk. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

The Case Is Altered, Bentley, Suffolk. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Fve years ago the villagers at Bentley bought their village pub, the Case is Altered. Here's what happened.

The Case Is Altered pub in Bentley is celebrating five years in the ownership of the village. Volunteers behind the bar Kim Eastall, David Eastall and Jenny Lingard. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe Case Is Altered pub in Bentley is celebrating five years in the ownership of the village. Volunteers behind the bar Kim Eastall, David Eastall and Jenny Lingard. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

It was a step into the unknown for the community.

But now that £230,000 community investment is paying dividends - literally.

Other villages are looking at following their lead, and not just in Suffolk.

It is not only a financial success,

The Case is Altered pub, Bentley has been in the ownership of the village for five years. Dave Lingard, who organises regular mic night music events, by the sign on Saturday. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe Case is Altered pub, Bentley has been in the ownership of the village for five years. Dave Lingard, who organises regular mic night music events, by the sign on Saturday. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

A group of Bentley villagers, lead by David Westley, came up with a proposal to buy the pub from Punch Taverns after it closed in March 2013.

And in January 2014 they bought the pub for £220,000, reopening it in April that year.

Kate Spicer, chairman of the committee which runs it, says it has brought the village together and is real community hub.

The former primary school teacher said: "We have a lot of volunteers. It is a team effort, and people have made new friends.

Singing and dancing in the garden at The Case Is Altered, Bentley which has been in the ownership of the village for five years. Picture: DAVID VINCENTSinging and dancing in the garden at The Case Is Altered, Bentley which has been in the ownership of the village for five years. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

"Regular activities include a monthly lunch club for our seniors. We have a team of three looking after our cellar, a team of three looks after the buying from wholesalers, another team do the maintenance and odd jobs, and our main volunteer gardener is supported by a team of 15 to do the spring and autumn tidy up.

"A sub committee looks after our annual events such as our summer garden party. Another team keeps the pub supplied with flowers for the tables and two computer techies look after the website and Facebook."

You may also want to watch:

She added: "I had no experience of pubs or running a business but working with the volunteers has been absolutely brilliant."

Co-operative treasurer Peter Cross was another of those who came forward with an offer of support when the rallying cry went out.

"It is very difficult for village pubs to survive," he said. "Village pubs find it difficult with overheads and staff costs."

The Case is Altered, however, has bucked that trend, thanks to the 200 investors who put up the money to buy the pub.

Mr Cross added: "We have always made a profit, and re-invested it in the pub. We have invested in excess of £100,000 since we have been going.

"We have been able to buy back 10% of the shares and pay a 3% dividend this year. It is the first dividend for investors.

"We haven't put prices up either."

Kate added: "Could this be one future for rural pubs? It does depend on the generosity of those people in the village and the team spirit.

"At the moment it is doing very nicely."

The Case Is Altered model is being followed by others in Suffolk, Essex and Kent, including Stockbury in Kent and The Cross at Great Bromley, Essex.

Mr Cross added: "Other villages are talking about wanting to follow us."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich man caught driving three times since being banned from roads

George Burciu was caught driving three times since being banned Picture: SU ANDERSON

Gallery Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Video Felixstowe Carnival celebrates decades of the 20th century in style

Luke Fitchett, 24 from Felixstowe and Kayleigh Clark, 21 from Bury St Edmunds dressed up for the Landguard Fort float at Felixstowe Carnival. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Video WATCH - Have you spotted this abnormal load travelling between Ipswich and Newmarket today?

The abnormal load makes it's way from Ipswich Quay, as it heads to the National Grid substation in Burwell, Cambridgeshire. Picture: GRAHAM MEADOWS

Is this empty shop 'the biggest eyesore in Ipswich town centre'?

The former Poundworld store in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge to close for abnormal load

Orwell Bridge, Wherstead Strand and the River Orwell, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenager is stabbed in Kildare Avenue, Ipswich

Follow all of this weekend's breaking news in Suffolk and north Essex right here Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A14 re-opens after police incident

A section of the A14 between Nacton and Seven Hills was closed as police dealt with an incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich residents asked to leave bins out overnight during heatwave

People in Ipswich have been asked to put their bins out overnight so waste collectors can avoid the heatwave temperatures Picture: CLIFFORD HICKS

Bus driver hailed after double-decker consumed by flames on A12

Crews were called to the scene of the fire at around 10.45am Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Crafty man creates Christchurch Mansion from Crunchy Nut and Jaffa Cake boxes

TV and radio repairman Stuart Hawkins from Ipswich made the model of Christchurch Mansion out of cereal boxes Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Giant abnormal load travelling through Suffolk - Your photos and video

The abnormal load was causing delays on the roads in Suffolk today Picture: ABI SHAW

Ipswich man caught driving three times since being banned from roads

George Burciu was caught driving three times since being banned Picture: SU ANDERSON

Sunday Snap: The Ipswich Town pre-season awards 2019

Andy Warren has handed out his pre-season awards. Picture: ARCHANT

Cow hit by train at Stowmarket - expect major delays this afternoon

Cows are causing train disruption for Greater Anglia users between Ipswich, London, Norwich, Peterborough and Cambridge Picture: MRDOOMITS/GETTY/iSTOCKPHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists