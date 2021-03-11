Ipswich hotel to open new Urban Spa as lockdown restrictions ease
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A hotel on the outskirts of Ipswich is hoping to give people across the county the chance to unwind post-lockdown with its new spa and gym.
The Best Western Ipswich Hotel, in Copdock, will open its new "Urban Spa" and gym from April 12, when indoor gyms and leisure facilities are allowed to reopen.
The purpose-built new building includes a pool and gym – with the spa offering treatments varying from massages to facials.
It will also offer "rasul" mud treatments and offers a "flotation pool", which allows guests to effortlessly float and relax in the water while salt and minerals treat the skin.
Under Government restrictions, facilities will only be available for use by people on their own or with their household.
The hotel itself will reopen to the wider public from May 17, when step three of the government's lockdown roadmap allows indoor accommodation other than private holiday lets to resume normal trading.
The spa was originally set to open at the end of 2021, although the implementation of tougher local lockdown measures and the subsequent national lockdown meant the opening was delayed.
Amanda Jane-Frank, group sales manager at owners the Cameron Ventures Group, said building the gym and spa has been a huge project to undertake while the country has been in lockdown.
She said: "With the roadmap out of lockdown now underway we are really excited to begin welcoming back guests and members with safety measures in place.
"Hotel guests will be able to use the facilities and we will also be offering memberships to the public.
"Coming out of lockdown, we really want to give people the opportunity to focus on their wellbeing and have a chance to relax and unwind."
The group, which owns a portfolio of hotels across Suffolk, previously held a baking competition for furloughed staff earlier in the year as a way to keep spirits high.
The comedy coronavirus-themed cakes – which included a vaccine-inspired sponge – were donated to vulnerable people in local communities.
Speaking at the time, group director Brian Keane admitted it has been a tough time for the industry, but spirits remain high.