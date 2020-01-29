Gym near Ipswich town centre set to close

A gym near Ipswich town centre is set to close, with bosses citing "operating losses" as the reason.

Better Gym in Russell Road - next to the former Office Outlet and Staples store - will close on February 29 after owners GLL decided not to extend its lease.

The London-based social enterprise company said it made the decision due to "losses which are not sustainable for a charitable social enterprise".

The firm has not yet confirmed how many jobs will be lost.

Its closure will see both sites in the road stand vacant, although the former Office Outlet store next door could become a discount supermarket after a planning condition barring the sale of food was removed by Ipswich Borough Council's planning committee last July.

Developers' agents Nectar Asset Management said previously it is anticipated the unit could be occupied by chains such as Lidl or Aldi.

The future of the Better Gym site is not yet known.

A spokesman for GLL said: "We have taken this decision due to the gym's operating losses which are not sustainable for a charitable social enterprise.

"We would like to thank customers and staff for their loyal support and are advising them of closure arrangements this week."