'Huge thirst to quench' in international markets for Ipswich brewery

International trade deals worth millions of pounds have put award-winning Ipswich beer on shelves across the world.

Big Drop Brewing, the world's first brewer dedicated to alcohol-free beer, has secured a deal worth £2.4million, thanks to a free trade agreement signed in December between the UK and Australia.

The business has also secured a £1million deal in Canada and has its sights set on the lucrative US markets too.

The Galactic Milk Stout is Big Drop's most critically acclaimed beer, being responsible for 20 of their 70 awards - Credit: Big Drop

Not only does Big Drop stock retail shelves in these countries, but it brews locally too, focusing on local ingredients and cutting the carbon footprint.

Rob Fink, founder and CEO of Big Drop, said: "The UK - and Suffolk in particular - has been at the forefront of developing alcohol-free beer over the past few years in terms of improving choice and quality.

"So Australia really was virgin territory when we ventured over there in 2019.

"Given the volumes we're now producing there, alongside other brands who've since entered the market, I think it's safe to say there's a huge thirst to quench."

Rob Fink and James Kindred were two new fathers looking to cut back on alcohol when they came up with the idea for Big Drop Brewing in 2016. Being unable to find any good alternatives to their favourite craft beers gave them the push to try brewing some themselves, and they haven't looked back.

James Kindred and Rob Fink, founders of Big Drop Brewing based in Ipswich - Credit: Emma Kindred/eightyone

Since then, Big Drop has won more than 80 international beer awards - winning against full-strength beers in several categories - and can be found in four continents: Europe, Asia, Oceania and North America.

Speaking about the support on offer for business like Big Drop, International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan said: "We are working around the clock to remove trade barriers and agree trade deals with countries all over the globe, helping businesses like Big Drop to open in lucrative markets.

"I'm thrilled that this work is in practice and pleased to see our great British businesses benefit from these opening markets, as we help level up the whole country, creating more jobs and higher wages."