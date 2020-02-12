E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town lawyers' delight after being named Law Firm of the Year

PUBLISHED: 11:55 12 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:55 12 February 2020

Birketts' headquarters in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Birketts' headquarters in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich legal eagles are delighted after scooping a national award.

Birketts scooped the Law Firm of the Year award Picture: MODERN LAW AWARDSBirketts scooped the Law Firm of the Year award Picture: MODERN LAW AWARDS

Birketts was named Law Firm of the Year at the Modern Law Awards 2020 at a ceremony in Manchester.

The awards, now in their seventh year, aim to highlight talent and success in the legal sector, celebrating best practice, market development and business management.

You may also want to watch:

MORE - HMRC set to shed nearly 100 posts with move to new Suffolk site

Birketts boss Jonathan Agar said they were "delighted" to be recognised by a panel of industry experts.

"The Modern Law Awards celebrate firms that are able demonstrate a rounded approach to the delivery of legal services and have made extensive progress in strategy, growth, financial performance, employee development, diversity and training over the last year," he said.

Senior partner James Austin said the award win was testament to the firm's continued growth and "recognition of our reputation for superior client service and technical excellence which helps to set the firm apart in a competitive marketplace".

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Forecasters predict 50mph winds and sleet this afternoon as Orwell Bridge monitoring continues

Forecasters predict 50mph winds from Storm Ciara today - the Orwell Bridge is at risk of closure if cross winds hit 50mph Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Nacton Road will CLOSE for 5 hours today for emergency pothole work

Nacton Road in Ipswich will be closed for five hours this evening. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

Road into Ipswich blocked after car overturns

A car is blocking a road in Holbrook, into Ipswich. Picture: CHRIS BULTITUDE

Care worker assaulted by deported paedophile not given penny of £24k compensation

Becky and Luke Watson Picture: WATSONS

‘We need to win all of them... simple as that’ - Downes on Town’s stalling promotion bid

Flynn Downes knows Ipswich Town need to be faultless at home if they are to achieve promotion this season. Picture PAGEPIX

Flood warnings in place for Suffolk coast today – with immediate action required

Flood warnings have been issued for parts of the Suffolk coast. Picture: CHRIS THEOBALD
Drive 24