Town lawyers' delight after being named Law Firm of the Year

Birketts' headquarters in Ipswich Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Ipswich legal eagles are delighted after scooping a national award.

Birketts scooped the Law Firm of the Year award Picture: MODERN LAW AWARDS Birketts scooped the Law Firm of the Year award Picture: MODERN LAW AWARDS

Birketts was named Law Firm of the Year at the Modern Law Awards 2020 at a ceremony in Manchester.

The awards, now in their seventh year, aim to highlight talent and success in the legal sector, celebrating best practice, market development and business management.

Birketts boss Jonathan Agar said they were "delighted" to be recognised by a panel of industry experts.

"The Modern Law Awards celebrate firms that are able demonstrate a rounded approach to the delivery of legal services and have made extensive progress in strategy, growth, financial performance, employee development, diversity and training over the last year," he said.

Senior partner James Austin said the award win was testament to the firm's continued growth and "recognition of our reputation for superior client service and technical excellence which helps to set the firm apart in a competitive marketplace".