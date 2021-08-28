Pub near Ipswich opens new coffee house in honour of owner's grandma

Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021

Black Tiles pub director Adrian Carr, who has opened a coffee house in memory of his grandmother - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The late grandmother of a Suffolk pub owner has been honoured with a new coffee house opened in her name.

The new Veta Rosetta coffee house has opened inside the Black Tiles in Martlesham, bringing a range of cakes, coffees, teas and doughnuts to the popular pub.

It is named after the grandmother of pub owner Adrian Carr, who wants to make the pub a more homely and inclusive place for people to visit.

An array of sweet and savoury treats are on offer at the cafe - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Carr said the shop will run alongside the pub and restaurant's usual offerings.

He said: "I don't always want to follow the traditional pub formula – I wanted to do something different which is a bit more inclusive.

"Coffee houses are almost becoming the new pub these days, they are where you go for a catch up or a chat with a friend.

"When I was younger, people would go to meet each other in pubs, although times have changed.

"It makes sense too, as you always smile when you have a slice of cake in front of you."

The coffee house has been named in memory of Mr Carr's grandmother - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Carr said he wants customers to feel as if they have received a hug from his grandmother, with the coffee house including nods to his beloved grandparent.

He said: "We are also offering coconut ices, which my grandmother would lovingly make for me when I went over to see her.

"I would always love going to see her when I was six or seven, and she would always give me a hug and some cake.

"I always left with the biggest smile."

The coffee house will run alongside the normal pub and restaurant - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The announcement of the coffee shop's opening has gone down well on social media, with it anticipated to be popular with local parents dropping their children off at school.

The coffee is supplied by Cafe Du Monde, while the shop will also offer Newby loose leaf tea alongside its sweet treats such as sticky toffee and sour cherry and pistachio cakes – as well as a classic sausage roll.

The team at the Black Tiles pub in Martlesham - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"I want everything we sell to be excellent quality," Mr Carr added. "We are so excited to get going."

The coffee shop is yet to offer any vegan or gluten free options, although does offer oat milk as an alternative to regular milk.