Movers and shakers: MD appointed for new plant nursery at Ipswich as first crop is planted

A new tomato growing operation on the outskirts of Ipswich has appointed a managing director.

Jane Evans joins Sterling Suffolk Ltd (SSL), which operates the Blakenham Nursery, at Bramford, Suffolk.

Jane joined the SSL board in April 2015 and has been heavily involved in the development of the business since its inception.

She has a degree in biochemistry from Manchester University and qualified as a chartered accountant at Peat Marwick, now KPMG, working for the firm for 21 years.

She moved early in her career from audit to corporate finance where, as a director, she led project finance teams advising on major infrastructure projects.

Later she moved to Navigant Consulting and then to construction firm Wates. In 2013 she left the corporate world and, with a colleague, manages a business and a charity, running team building and leadership training workshops.

David Scrivens of Amberside Capital in Hemel Hempstead, and a fellow board director at SSL, said she had made a “valuable contribution” to the board.

“With her appointment as managing director, we are building the management team to take the business forward as we move into commercial operations at the Blakenham Nursery site, and look forward to the further development phases.”

Sterling Suffolk Limited has built and will operate a hydroponics glasshouse the size of 11 football pitches. The first harvest is due in February.

Ipswich PR firm Genesis has made three new appointments.

Philippa Green has joined as senior account manager, Emma Hart as business and finance manager and Nicole Hogger as senior account executive.

Philippa, a former journalist, has extensive experience in business to business and business to consumer PR.

Emma has a strong background in business support. Nicole is a former marketing and PR professional for a regional professional services agency.

Ipswich-based law firm Birketts has appointed Lisa Cornish and Denise Findlay as senior associates in the family and matrimonial team.

Lisa has more than 20 years’ experience, handling cases relating to private family law including finances, children and cohabitation and has developed a specialism for financial matters.

Denise has operated exclusively in private client cases since 2002 and qualified as a Collaborative Lawyer in 2008.

She primarily deals with divorce and finances.

A law student from the University of East Anglia (UEA) has joined the Sizewell C project as a legal intern.

Stephanie Lake, 22, graduated from UEA in July.

She is currently providing legal support for the Stage 3 consultation documents which will be used at the Sizewell C public exhibitions which started on January 4.

Julia Pyke, EDF Energy nuclear development director, said: “I am delighted to welcome Stephanie to the Sizewell C project.”

A Bury St Edmunds construction boss has been honoured for his long service.

Marc Quilton, a contract manager for Bloor Homes’ eastern region, has been with the firm for 25 years and gains entry to its Silver Club.

His father, Bloor Homes Silver Club member Kevin Quilton, rose to become regional managing director during a 30-year career with the company, and says building is in his blood.

He was presented with a watch by company founder John Bloor at a celebration in Newmarket.

Two members of Suffolk hotel group TA Hotel Collection have achieved distinction after undertaking their apprentice-ships with specialist trainer HIT Training

Jane Dearing, bar manager at Thorpeness Golf Club and Hotel, was the group’s first apprentice standards, gained her Level 3 Hospitality (Bar) Supervisor.

Apprentice chef Hannah Scott of the Swan at Lavenham has completed Level 2 Commis Chef.

Training manager Deborah Tullett said she was very proud.