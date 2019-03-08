New cafe bar to open at former Ipswich nightclub

34 Tacket Street, Ipswich part of the former First Floor Club/Fire & Ice building, which is re-opening as The Bloom Lounge offering brunch, coffee, cake and cocktails. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A new cafe bar is on the way for Ipswich town centre, in part of a former Ipswich nighclub.

The opening of the former First Floor Club nightclub in Tacket Street after its conversion as The Charlotte House apartments in 2017. Ken Bean, owner of the First Floor Club in its heyday, with Charlotte and Joe Fogel and Levi Draycott. Picture: DAVID VINCENT The opening of the former First Floor Club nightclub in Tacket Street after its conversion as The Charlotte House apartments in 2017. Ken Bean, owner of the First Floor Club in its heyday, with Charlotte and Joe Fogel and Levi Draycott. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

As the First Floor Club and later Fire & Ice, the landmark Victorian building in Tacket Street was at the heart of clubbing in the town for many years.

The First Floor Club was a centre for late night entertainment, with live music including visiting chart-topping bands, cabaret and dancing during the 1970s and 1980s.

The upper floors have been converted into town centre apartment homes by developer Joe Fogel and is now known as Charlotte House.

There are three shop/commercial units remaining on the ground floor and all three are now being converted and prepared ready for new tenants to move in.

And one is being converted into a new cafe bar, to be known as The Bloom Lounge.

On its Facebook page, the Bloom Lounge is promising brunch, coffee, cakes, juices and cocktails.

Property developer Joe Fogel said: "It is really good to see all the commercial units let and being brought into use by local businesses and start-ups.

"It is good news for the town centre."

They are likely to be fully occupied over the next three to four weeks, he added.