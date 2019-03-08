E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

New cafe bar to open at former Ipswich nightclub

PUBLISHED: 15:53 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:53 16 August 2019

34 Tacket Street, Ipswich part of the former First Floor Club/Fire & Ice building, which is re-opening as The Bloom Lounge offering brunch, coffee, cake and cocktails. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

34 Tacket Street, Ipswich part of the former First Floor Club/Fire & Ice building, which is re-opening as The Bloom Lounge offering brunch, coffee, cake and cocktails. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

A new cafe bar is on the way for Ipswich town centre, in part of a former Ipswich nighclub.

The opening of the former First Floor Club nightclub in Tacket Street after its conversion as The Charlotte House apartments in 2017. Ken Bean, owner of the First Floor Club in its heyday, with Charlotte and Joe Fogel and Levi Draycott. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThe opening of the former First Floor Club nightclub in Tacket Street after its conversion as The Charlotte House apartments in 2017. Ken Bean, owner of the First Floor Club in its heyday, with Charlotte and Joe Fogel and Levi Draycott. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

As the First Floor Club and later Fire & Ice, the landmark Victorian building in Tacket Street was at the heart of clubbing in the town for many years.

The First Floor Club was a centre for late night entertainment, with live music including visiting chart-topping bands, cabaret and dancing during the 1970s and 1980s.

The upper floors have been converted into town centre apartment homes by developer Joe Fogel and is now known as Charlotte House.

You may also want to watch:

There are three shop/commercial units remaining on the ground floor and all three are now being converted and prepared ready for new tenants to move in.

And one is being converted into a new cafe bar, to be known as The Bloom Lounge.

On its Facebook page, the Bloom Lounge is promising brunch, coffee, cakes, juices and cocktails.

Property developer Joe Fogel said: "It is really good to see all the commercial units let and being brought into use by local businesses and start-ups.

"It is good news for the town centre."

They are likely to be fully occupied over the next three to four weeks, he added.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Work starts on new car park behind Ipswich's former Carr Street Co-op

Work under way to create the new car park behind the former Co-op department store. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Death of man in chronic pain after motorbike crash was drug-related, inquest hears

Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

'I can still be naughty' - slimmer 'can eat as much as I like' and still lose weight

Mark Sangster has lost more than three stone in weight - but says he is still able to eat whatever he likes. Picture: COURTESY OF EMMA FRASER

Ipswich Buttermarket Centre getting new entrance beside Superdry

The current entrance to the Buttermarket Centre. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Woman raped near Portman Road stadium after arranging date online

Police have cordoned off an area of Alderman Park, in Ipswich Picture: WILL JEFFORD

‘Such a loss’ - Ipswich bakery shuts down two stores

No lunch today? Three workers looking in Victoria's Bakery discover they will have to go around the corner to Greggs in Upper Brook Street for their takeaway. Picture; PAUL GEATER

What can I take into the Ed Sheeran gig?

Ed Sheeran. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

Tributes paid to ‘wonderful family man’ from Ipswich

Gavin Backhouse with his four-year-old son Henry, six days before his death. Picture: HARRIET BACKHOUSE

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Prisoner with links to Ipswich absconds from Suffolk prison

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Armed police in Ipswich street following concern for welfare of person

Police are at the scene of the incident in Chantry Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Teen arrested in connection with Ipswich rape

A police cordon was put in place at Alderman Park in Ipswich opposite Portman Road Picture: ARCHANT

Meet the opposition: ‘It’s taking a bit longer to get them playing well together than we anticipated’ – The lowdown on Posh

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony (left) and director of football Barry Fry have had a busy summer. Photo: PA

Judge issues warrant for parents who failed to seek immediate medical help for their baby daughter

Sorina Andronache and Vasile Tecaru were jailed in their absence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists