A pet charity is looking for help rehoming a deaf blind stray cat found wandering the streets of Ipswich.

Henry, 14, was found by a member of the public and taken to the Blue Cross centre in Wherstead, where he was found to have no microchip.

Now, the charity is looking for a quiet and loving home for the senior feline, with owners who can help him settle in.

Clare Williamson, centre manager at Blue Cross Suffolk, said: “Poor Henry was found wandering all alone a bit dazed and confused. His finder said they had seen lots of people just walk past him and ignore him, so they scooped him up and contacted us for help.

“He’s got poor sight and is quite hard of hearing but he doesn’t let this stop him from getting around and he absolutely loves a good fuss.

“He just needs a patient new owner who will give him the time he needs to adjust to the smells and sounds of his new home.

“As Henry loves the sunshine, a new home with a safe secure outside area where he can explore under supervision would be perfect.

“He will need a bit of time to settle in and to get used to the layout of his new home. It would be a huge help for Henry if household furniture and his possessions, such as his food bowl and litter tray, are kept in the same place so he can build up a mental map of his home.

“This big, noisy world can feel rather scary and overwhelming to a cat like him and we’d love to find him a forever home where he knows he is safe and loved.”

Anyone who can help Henry, or any other pet without a home, should contact Blue Cross Suffolk.