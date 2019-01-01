E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Menswear retailer which collapsed reopens in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 10:58 14 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:39 14 December 2019

Blue Inc menswear has reopened in Ipswich Sailmakers today. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Blue Inc menswear has reopened in Ipswich Sailmakers today. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

SOPHIE BARNETT

While many high street shops are closing down, Blue Inc is reopening its doors in Ipswich a year after the company went into administration.

Blue Inc menswear has reopened in Ipswich Sailmakers today. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTBlue Inc menswear has reopened in Ipswich Sailmakers today. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The menswear retailer is relaunching its store today (Saturday December 14), in its former home in Sailmakers, just 11 days before Christmas.

In December 2018 Blue Inc entered administration for the second time in two years, closing down stores across the country including the Ipswich, Norwich, Great Yarmouth and King's Lynn branches.

Blue Inc's collapse came after it recorded losses of £15.6 million in the 18 months to July 2, 2017.

There were numerous attempts to save the fashion retailer, but none were successful until Rerun Limited brought it out of administration and reopened 40 stores around the country.

Over the summer the Great Yarmouth store was one of the 40 to be reopened, and now Ipswich has followed suit.

Tina Mitchell, the new store manager, said she is excited to bring something new to the town.

She said: "We need something like this in the high street at the moment.

"We do menswear, children's clothing and we have a ladies section as well. We also sell cologne for men and perfume for women which are perfect Christmas gifts."

Tina and her team of five were given the keys to the store on Friday, December 13 - spending all day getting it ready for this morning's opening at 10am.

The store will be bringing new stock in throughout the week and Tina is looking for more part-time staff to join in the coming weeks.

