'It's so sad' - Closing down sign appears at Blue Inc

Blue Inc is set to close its doors two years after it reopened in Ipswich.

The menswear store in Sailmakers has been forced to close again for the second time in four years.

In December 2018 Blue Inc entered administration for the second time in two years, but reopened just before Christmas in 2019.

A closing down sign has been put up in the shop in the Tavern Street shopping centre.

A manager at the Ipswich store said as yet they do not know when the store will be closing.

The staff member said: "It's so sad because Ipswich is dying in regards to shops.

"I'm hoping it's not the end for Blue Inc, and we'll be able to pick ourselves up on the high street or somewhere else.

"It's really unfortunate, because as far as men's clothes go, I thought we were really good as a company. Women are spoilt for choice.

"We have got some regular customers who are quite sad about the news, which is a shame."