News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'It's so sad' - Closing down sign appears at Blue Inc

person

Abygail Fossett

Published: 7:30 AM March 30, 2022
The menswear store Blue Inc in Ipswich town centre is set to close its doors.

The menswear store Blue Inc in Ipswich town centre is set to close its doors. - Credit: Archant

Blue Inc is set to close its doors two years after it reopened in Ipswich.

The menswear store in Sailmakers has been forced to close again for the second time in four years.

In December 2018 Blue Inc entered administration for the second time in two years, but reopened just before Christmas in 2019.

A closing down sign has been put up in the shop in the Tavern Street shopping centre. 

A manager at the Ipswich store said as yet they do not know when the store will be closing. 

The staff member said: "It's so sad because Ipswich is dying in regards to shops.

"I'm hoping it's not the end for Blue Inc, and we'll be able to pick ourselves up on the high street or somewhere else.

"It's really unfortunate, because as far as men's clothes go, I thought we were really good as a company. Women are spoilt for choice.

Most Read

  1. 1 The Botanist reveals opening date for bar and restaurant in Ipswich
  2. 2 Suffolk luxury resort named as one of the best places for a spa break in UK
  3. 3 Ipswich teenager hospitalised for six weeks with brain infection
  1. 4 Drivers involved in road rage incident on A14 near Orwell Bridge
  2. 5 Teenager released after armed police called to incident in Ipswich
  3. 6 Ipswich man banned from road for failing to stop for police
  4. 7 Cost of living crisis: Single mums face homelessness over 'sky high' rents
  5. 8 WATCH: Drone footage shows where 2,000 new homes near Ipswich will be built
  6. 9 One person taken to hospital after three separate crashes in Ipswich
  7. 10 Robber who wielded meat cleaver in Co-op has sentencing adjourned

"We have got some regular customers who are quite sad about the news, which is a shame."

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Brookside Pre-School in Ipswich was rated by Ofsted in January

Education News

Ipswich pre-school's Ofsted rating downgraded after inspection

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon
An unsupervised learner driver has been caught speeding at almost 100mph on the A14 in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Unsupervised learner driver caught at almost 100mph on A14 near Ipswich

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Belstead Road Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Man taken to hospital after motorcycle accident in Ipswich

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
The former Woolworths in Carr Street, Ipswich, now home to Poundland, has been sold as an investment

Planning and Development

Plans revealed for 60 flats in former Woolworths building

Charlotte Moore

Author Picture Icon