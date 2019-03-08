Heavy Rain

Is this empty shop 'the biggest eyesore in Ipswich town centre'?

PUBLISHED: 15:25 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 27 July 2019

The former Poundworld store in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

The former Poundworld store in Tavern Street, Ipswich Picture: JUDY RIMMER

Archant

The boarded-up former Poundworld store in Tavern Street has been described by the Ipswich Society as "possibly the biggest eyesore in Ipswich town centre today."

Poundworld on Tavern Street, Ipswich, before its closure last year. Picture: ARCHANTPoundworld on Tavern Street, Ipswich, before its closure last year. Picture: ARCHANT

The town's civic society said on its Facebook page: "Could the owners do something to make the building more attractive whilst it awaits new tenants?

"Looking like this, will it ever find new tenants? It lets down the whole of Tavern Street and the town centre."

The shop closed its doors a year ago, in July 2018, after the discount store chain went into administration.

Before Poundworld moved in, at one time River Island and Specsavers were both based in the prominent building. It is also close to the also empty former BHS store.

Reuben Higgins said on the Ipswich Society's Facebook page: "Needs demolishing and replacing with something more sympathetic to its surroundings."

But Erica Burrows said: "The building itself is not too bad - just been neglected and, if tidied up and given a lick of paint, would look good. The windows are attractive, as is the dome on top.

"It's an eyesore because its boarded up. Another out-of-town retail park has been proposed - no wonder the town centre can't retain shops."

Shane Daly commented: "I am really not sure what would even go in there. It's a massive building. Three floors, top one being a warehouse, I am at odds to what would go there."

The lease of the building is currently being marketed by KLM Retail, who have been approached for comment.

