E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Ipswich Bonmarché starts 'closing down sale' after entering administration

PUBLISHED: 11:30 11 November 2019

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, while administrators seek a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, while administrators seek a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT

Jake Foxford

The closing down sale at another big high street name in Ipswich is under way, as fashion chain Bonmarché seeks a new owner after going into administration.

There are almost a dozen Bonmarche shops across Essex and Suffolk and more than 2,500 staff employed nationwide Picture: ARCHANTThere are almost a dozen Bonmarche shops across Essex and Suffolk and more than 2,500 staff employed nationwide Picture: ARCHANT

The womenswear retailer - which also has stores in Felixstowe, Colchester and Bury St Edmunds - collapsed into administration in October, putting almost 2,900 jobs at risk.

The announcement came after a "sustained period of challenging trading conditions".

The womenswear retailer employs 2,887 staff, including 200 at its head office, and operates 318 stores across the UK.

In Westgate Street, Ipswich, staff are opening the store as usual, with huge 'closing down sale' signs in the windows and sale rails full of clothes.

No decisions regarding the closures of shops or staff redundancies have been made while the search for a buyer for the chain goes on.

Bonmarché's Suffolk stores include:

- Ipswich (Westgate Street)

- Felixstowe (Hamilton Road)

- Bury St Edmunds (Cornhill)

- Lowestoft (London Road North)

- Newmarket (High Street)

And its Essex stores include:

- Colchester (Wyevale Garden Centre)

- Clacton (Pier Avenue)

- Braintree (Chelmsford Star Co-op)

- Chelmsford (Exchange Way)

The tough time on the high street has continued in the run up to Christmas, with high street giants Mothercare forced to close all their UK branches after the chain collapsed.

Tony Wright, Alastair Massey and Phil Pierce, of specialist advisory firm FRP, were appointed as joint administrators for Bonmarché on Friday.

FRP said the company will continue to trade with no immediate job losses, as it assesses options to secure the future of the company.

"All stores remain open and no redundancies have been made," the administrators said in a statement.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most read

Murder at the Magpie - police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Video WATCH: Incredible Noah's Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront - but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

A14 at Felixstowe blocked due to broken down lorry

A broken down lorry is casuing delays on the A14 at Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

'Groundbreaking' e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

First look inside new restaurant at Ipswich venue - as outdoor stage plans take shape

Jamie Lee Smith working in the kitchen at the new 16 Steak House and Grill at Greshams Ipswich Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

WATCH: Incredible Noah’s Ark arrives at Ipswich waterfront – but how long is it here for?

A replica of Noah's Ark enters Ipswich waterfront after its journey from the Netherlands Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

A14 at Felixstowe blocked due to broken down lorry

A broken down lorry is casuing delays on the A14 at Felixstowe. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Groundbreaking’ e-commerce complex under construction off A14

An artist's impression of a 143,000sq ft e-commerce facility at Port One Logistics Park which Curzon de Vere is building for Chinese firm FDS Corporation Picture: CURZON DE VERE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Is your photo in our Saturday night Yates gallery?

Were you partying in Yates Ipswich on November 9th? Picture: LICKLIST

Sci-fi heaven! All you need to know about Ipswich Comic-Con

Lianne Del-Rosario is bring the Ipswich Comic-Con to the town's Portman Road stadium. Picture: NOW EVENTS

‘Stereotypes are breaking down – but farming has a way to go’

Beth Duchesne of Bidwells Picture: BIDWELLS

Ipswich Bonmarché starts ‘closing down sale’ after entering administration

A closing down sale is currently taking place at the store in Westgate Street, Ipswich, while administrators seek a buyer for the womenswear company Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists