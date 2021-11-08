New £1.2m Ipswich bar with axe-throwing and mini-golf gets go-ahead

Other Boom Battle Bar facilities elsewhere in the country, featuring activities such as crazy golf and axe-throwing - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

A new £1.2million adventure bar featuring axe-throwing and mini golf in Ipswich has secured a licence – and hopes to be open in February next year.

Boom Battle Bar has confirmed its new Ipswich bar – filling the vacant Coast to Coast unit in the Buttermarket – will create up to 50 jobs and has secured the necessary authorisation to proceed.

The former Coast to Coast unit in the Buttermarket, Ipswich, where Boom Battle Bar will be located. - Credit: Jason Noble

A licensing hearing for the firm’s first Suffolk venue had been convened for Monday afternoon (November 8) at Ipswich Borough Council amid concerns from Public Health and Suffolk police, but that hearing was cancelled and licence granted after work ahead of the meeting meant issues were addressed.

Richard Beese, co-founder, said: “I’m absolutely thrilled we have been granted a licence for our new store in the town.

“Boom Battle Bar is a new player in experiential retail offering high octane competitive fun with an eclectic mix of games that includes axe throwing, augmented reality darts, crazier golf, shuffleboards, karaoke, beer pong and even indoor curling.

You may also want to watch:

“Accompanied by a range of craft beers, cocktails and street food, Boom will deliver the ultimate competitive high for its customers."

Axe throwing is one of the activities at the Boom Battle Bar in Ipswich Buttermarket - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

It has also been confirmed that conditions attached to the licence means that some activities will mean people cannot consume alcohol or drugs, and could be breathalysed if there are suspicions they have.

Suffolk Constabulary’s license submission said it had ‘concerns over the use of weapons, namely axes, metal golf clubs and possibly hammers and nails being used inside a premise where alcohol is being served and where children are present’, and suggested a series of conditions to ensure safety of staff and customers.

Public Health Suffolk also requested a number of conditions over fears there were already higher-than-average alcohol-related A&E admissions in the area.

Other Boom Battle Bar facilities elsewhere in the country, featuring activities such as crazy golf and axe-throwing - Credit: Boom Battle Bar

Boom confirmed in its application that ‘none of the games on offer involve the consumption of alcohol as part of the activity, no alcohol is permitted inside the high-risk activities area and we do not allow guests to consume alcohol in our venue before these high-risk activities’.

An Ipswich Borough Council spokesman said there were a series of conditions attached to the license.

