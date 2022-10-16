Anglo-Saxon graves discovered on Boss Hall Road ahead of warehouse project

The former Dairy Crest site in Ipswich could soon become a warehouse. - Credit: Archant

A new warehouse could soon be built over a former Anglo Saxon burial ground in Boss Hall Road in Ipswich.

An application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council to erect a new warehouse complete with yard and cycle parking where the East of England Co-op dairy used to be.

This warehouse, too, would be owned by the Co-op, which used the dairy for 80 years until its eventual closure in 2012.

The dairy and all its associated buildings have now been demolished, and the site is now vacant.

A planning statement prepared by Boyer planning consultants confirmed that extensive archaeological works had already been undertaken.

It said: “The site is identified as a sensitive site for archaeology, due to its location around the Anglo-Saxon burial ground which was partially excavated at the Co-op Dairy.”

A post-excavation assessment submitted to the council by Cotswold Archaeology explained that the Boss Hall Road area had previously unearthed significant findings, including cremations and burials during excavations in 1990 and 2014.

It conducted a third excavation between April and August last year after requests were made on the behalf of the Co-op.

A total of 136 inhumation (burial) graves were excavated. Although the preservation of skeletons was on the whole poor, archaeologists recovered fragments from 53 graves.

Three cremation burials were also recovered from the site. These were all contained in urns, which it is estimated dated back to the sixth century. It is likely that more cremations had been lost to ploughing over the years.

Of the 136 graves, 109 had been buried with artefacts such as spearheads, shield bosses, knife blades, brooches, possible bracelets and rings.

Genders of some of the buried people could be worked out by the goods they had been laid to rest with.

It estimated that the ratio of male to female graves was roughly equal - 31 were guessed to be male and 19 probably male, while 48 were female and three probably female.

The planning statement said that all archaeological works necessary to meet the conditions of Ipswich Borough Council had now been completed.

Ipswich Borough Council has set a target date for a decision of December 2.