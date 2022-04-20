First look inside The Botanist as manager praises 'buzz' in the town

Gallery

With less than a week to go until opening, The Botanist is making final touches before welcoming Ipswich to "be wowed".

The bar and restaurant on the Cornhill has been highly anticipated ever since it was announced to be taking over the Old Post Office building, with doors opening to customers from Monday, April 25.

Speaking about the venue and the buzz about its arrival, general manager Emily Palmer said: "The designers have done so well. It gets more amazing as you walk through.

First look inside The Botanist on Ipswich's Cornhill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"There were lots of challenges because it was an old building that hasn't been used - the first time I came in it was a shell - but the team have been great.

"I can't wait."

First look inside The Botanist on Ipswich's Cornhill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The space boasts seating on two floors, with an upper floor boarded off - for now.

Ideas about putting it to use in the future are being discussed, but with two bars, plenty of plants, private hire availability, and a number of nods that celebrate the town and county woven into the décor, there's no shortage of talking points.

First look inside The Botanist on Ipswich's Cornhill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Emily continued: "We're really open-minded about what guests want. If we end up being food-heavy, restaurant-heavy we can use the downstairs space as overflow, or if people want to use it as predominantly a bar, we can cater to that, which is really good.

First look inside The Botanist on Ipswich's Cornhill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"We want to have live music with local musicians, too, and have arranged some already.

"It's all very local. Almost all of our management team are from Ipswich."

The team at The Botanist which is opening this week in Ipswich. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

As staff posed for pictures on the steps in the sunshine, two passers-by enquired about whether the restaurant was finally open - and people have been peering into the windows and questioning those going in and out for training.

"I'm from Ipswich and I've never known such a buzz about a bar and restaurant, which is absolutely amazing," Emily added.

First look inside The Botanist on Ipswich's Cornhill. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"But I think a lot of that is credit to the building.

"I can't wait to see people walk in and be wowed.

"But we want people to know it's chilled, relaxed. I've had people ask if it's really fancy, if they need to dress up, but it's pub vibes. But pretty pub vibes."