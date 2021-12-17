News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Funding will help bring new restaurant to the Cornhill in Ipswich

Jason Noble, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 2:20 PM December 17, 2021
The OId Post Office on Ipswich Cornhill

The Botanist is moving into the Cornhill - Credit: Charlotte Bond

More than £1million of Town Fund cash has been agreed for three Ipswich projects - including work to make way for a new restaurant on the Cornhill.

The new Net Zero Skills Campus and Sustainable Construction Centre at Suffolk New College will get £940,000, while £230,000 has been agreed for the internal works at the Cornhill’s old Post Office that is being transformed into new restaurant The Botanist.

In addition, a portion of the funding for the Ipswich Oasis Town Centre Greening project – £80,000 – is being released for “proof of concept” work and early planting of more trees and shrubs around town.

Ipswich is one of 101 towns and cities receiving government cash to drive economic growth, with Ipswich securing £25million for 11 projects.

The Town Deal Board made the decision for the projects to receive the early cash, with Ipswich Borough Council’s executive on Wednesday night formally agreeing the decision.

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said: “We have not received the majority of the funding from the government yet – that is reliant on them agreeing the business cases for the individual projects we have put in, however in common with most other Town Deals we have received a small proportion of the funding up front without the business cases having to be agreed. We have received £1.25million.

“This has been discussed at the Town Deal Board and they have recommended how that money should be used."

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt said: “The Town Deal is really important for our town. I’m pleased to have helped work to secure this £25m pot of government money for projects which will rejuvenate and improve, as well as invest in local skills.

“I’m looking forward to seeing progress on all of these projects once the funds are released. I know the projects are doing business proposals at the moment, I think they’re all at an exciting stage."

Planning permission was secured for The Botanist in the summer with work on the internal fit-out beginning in October ahead of an expected completion in February.

The Ipswich Oasis project aims to provide more trees and planters across the town and Waterfront to address the lack of flora in those areas.

For Suffolk New College, the cash will be a centre dedicated to new and future technology and support teaching of sustainable construction skills.

