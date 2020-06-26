E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Coronavirus ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Bounce trampoline park

PUBLISHED: 12:41 26 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 26 June 2020

Bounce has been a feature at Anglia Retail Park since September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Bounce has been a feature at Anglia Retail Park since September 2017. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Coronavirus was “the final nail in the coffin” for a trampoline park and a soft play centre in Ipswich, and the owners have now appointed administrators.

The parent companies of Bounce and Billy Beez at the Anglia Retail Park, Ipswich, called in liquidators on June 26 – but they remain optimistic that the sites will remain open under a different operator.

Back in April, Bounce warned it could be in danger if it was not offered extra support from its landlord.

Now, the trampoline park, run by a company called Reboot Leisure, has appointed liquidators from David Rubin & Partners.

MORE: Ipswich play centre on the brink after closing during coronavirus crisis

On the same day Billy Beez UK Ltd appointed liquidators from the same firm.

The two companies were run from different addresses in Milton Keynes but had the same directors.

Paul Cooper, joint administrator of David Rubin & Partners, said: “The two sites on the business park have obviously been mothballed for the past three and a bit months because of coronavirus.

“Very simply, my job is to sell the two sites and try to get another operator in as quickly as possible to keep these businesses going in order to save jobs and give the kids some activity.

“It’s lock, stock and barrel. The assets, the landlord, the customers. You’re literally taking everything to have an operation that can continue once the doors open.

“I’m quite optimistic, there’s been some decent levels of interest already and I’m pretty optimist we’ll get a sale away within the short term.”

MORE: Suffolk haulage firm goes into liquidation owing £175,000 because of coronavirus

Mr Cooper said that any new operator is likely to be a national operator that runs lots of parks who can open the sites up as soon as they get the green light from the government.

“Operating over the last three months with no income and lots of costs and expenses still going on its put these businesses in real jeopardy. Coronavirus was the final nail in the coffin for these guys.”

According to accounts filed with Companies House, at the end of 2019 the group owed creditors £5,860,926 and held assets totalling £1,855,236.

The group employed over 100 people across several sites with Ipswich being the largest.

In 2018, Flux Freestyle, a trampoline park at Cardinal Park mysteriously closed after only being open for two years.

