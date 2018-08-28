Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo helps launch new programme

: London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ogogo – originally from Lowestoft – helped to launch Building Futures as part of the Team GB and Persimmon Homes link-up. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES Archant

Groups working with under 18s in Suffolk could be in with a chance of scooping a share of £1m thanks to a major funding scheme launched by a housebuilder Persimmon Homes.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Persimmon Homes is launching its national Building Futures programme in partnership with Team GB, the British Olympic Association.

The scheme, being run locally by Persimmon Homes Suffolk, aims to support community groups across three categories: sports, education & arts, and health.

Simon Wood, director in charge at Persimmon Homes Suffolk, said: “We are looking for groups, charities and individuals who have amazing ideas on how to spend the big cash prizes to come forward. We will consider anything from new clubhouses and kit, to education and arts centres, medical research and support groups.”

Monthly grants of £1,000 will be awarded across Persimmon’s 32 regional businesses to improve facilities and the delivery of vital grassroots community projects.

Building Futures is being delivered through the Persimmon Charitable Foundation, which last year gave away £620,000 to support children’s sport.

This year’s scheme is aimed at community projects for people aged under 18 and targeted at grassroots sports groups, charities dealing with physical and mental health issues or awareness, as well as community arts and education projects.

In addition to the £1,000 monthly awards, three initiatives will go on to win £100,000 each through a national award scheme voted on by the public.

The overall winners will be named at a gala dinner for finalists in October.

In each sector – sport, education & arts, and health – as well as the £100,000 first prize, there will be a £50,000 second prize and a £20,000 third prize, while a further 87 shortlisted projects will each receive £5,000.

Building Futures was launched at The Heart of England Community Boxing Club in Hinckley, just months after it received a £200,000 cheque from the Persimmon Foundation. The cash helped to save the club from collapse.

Young people at the club were treated to a sparring session with London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Anthony Ogogo – originally from Lowestoft – as part of the Team GB link-up.

He said: “Persimmon Homes and Team GB, through Building Futures, can change thousands of kids’ lives – and that gets a massive thank you from me.”

Persimmon Homes is an official partner of Team GB as it prepares for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.

Simon Wood added: “Building Futures comes on the back of our hugely successful Healthy Communities scheme, which recently gave away £600,000 to support youth sport.

“Our 2019 campaign is bigger and better than ever so that we can bring positive change to the lives of even more children. Not only have we upped our prize money to more than £1 million, we have moved the goalposts so that as well as sporting groups and clubs, we are able to support projects improving the health of local people as well as community arts and education.”

To find out more about or to apply Building Futures visit www.persimmonhomes.com/building-futures/