Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

£100m investment pot for new business innovation centres

PUBLISHED: 12:00 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:00 30 November 2018

The land earmarked for Horizon 120 in Great Notley

The land earmarked for Horizon 120 in Great Notley

Archant

Plans have been drawn up to boost business in North Essex with a host of new projects, including a business and innovation park.

Braintree District Council has exchanged contracts to buy a 65-acre site in Great Notley, for a new business and innovation park, Horizon 120.

The council’s vision for the park is to attract professional services companies, research, digital and development sectors and advanced manufacturing companies to join the new business community.

The site is likely to be of particular interest to companies working with Stansted Airport.

The project team claims to already have had several “prestigious names” enquiring about joining up and the council predicts that the site could create up to 2,000 jobs.

Cllr Tom Cunningham, Cabinet Member for Economic Development at Braintree District Council, said that the level of interest in the site has “exceeded even the highest of our expectations.” “We are attracting businesses from outside the district to invest in Braintree and we have big ambitions for this site,” he added. “We want it to become the place to do business in the region. It’ll be modern and reflect the changing face of business and it’ll be future-proof, hence the name Horizon 120.

“Our vision for Horizon 120 is of a real business community where employees can have a drink, drop children off at childcare and enjoy a lunchtime run in the beautiful Great Notley Country Park. We want more jobs and opportunities for everyone who lives and works in our district. Horizon 120 will mean that residents have better access to skilled jobs in a great setting, close to home.”

One of the council’s other investments which has just been completed, for £1m, was for four ‘grow-on’ units to help up-and-coming local businesses expand.

The new units, at Braintree Enterprise Centre on Springwood Drive, will be home to Kemtron, which manufactures electromagnetic interference shielding components, Starmo Auto Electrical and Essex Towbars, a towbar fitting centre, auto electrical specialists MDG, a specialist sub-contractor in the construction industry, and Doggy Limited, a dog accessory company.

Building work on the industrial units started in January 2018 and was completed in September. A 40-space car park has also been built to provide more parking for the conference facilities at the Braintree Enterprise Centre, which can be hired by businesses across the region.

Victoria Tsoi, managing director at Kemtron, described the units as “a lifeline” to her business. “We’ve been looking to expand for quite some time but have not been able to find a suitably-sized unit locally. Our product range is developing and we need more space to allow us to continue to develop locally in Braintree. It’s important for us to stay in Braintree because we have a workforce of 44 people, most of who live close by.”

Other projects in the pipeline in the £100m investment pot include an enterprise centre in Witham, and a rural business hub in Sible Hedingham to support local businesses start-up and develop.

There are also plans for the creation of a construction research and innovation centre, I-Construct, on the Springwood Drive Industrial Estate, to showcase excellence in the construction industry. In a statement, the council said: “This exciting hub will serve the entire South East and it will become the place to celebrate new and innovative construction ideas, techniques and technologies.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Have you seen missing 17-year-old Lily Williams from Ipswich?

51 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Lily Williams, 17, from Ipswich has not been seen seince leaving her home in Allenby Road sometime after 10pm on Thursday, November 29 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Police are appealing for help finding a missing 17-year-old woman from Ipswich.

Rail season tickets going up – £200 rise for commuters from Ipswich to London

11:31 Paul Geater
Rail fares in East Anglia will be going up from January. How much will you be paying? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Commuters who travel from Ipswich to London by train will see the cost of their annual season ticket go up by more than £200 from January.

Ipswich 5k Santa Run postponed due to fears over safety of inflatables in high winds

11:27 Adam Howlett
The Inflatable 5k Santa Run in Ipswich has been postponed Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich’s 5k Santa Run has been postponed due to fears over the safety of its inflatable obstacles in the weekend’s forecasted high winds.

Nominate your community heroes and win a £25 Co-op voucher

11:27
Oli Watts in the Christmas spirit at one of the East of England Co-op stores last year Picture: Anglia Picture Agency/Ashley Pickering

Fair products at a fair price, community spirit and member rewards - these were the foundation stones of the Co-op and 150 years on they are still going strong as the East of England Co-operative Society celebrates 150 years in business.

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

10:47 Adam Howlett
Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

A woman has spoke of her heartbreak after three of her beloved cats were poisoned in Great Blakenham over the course of a week.

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

10:22 Sarah Chambers and Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

A Suffolk software entrepreneur has been charged with fraud in the US.

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

08:35 Megan Aldous
Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Lorries and cars are blocking roads in villages around Coddenham, and delaying fire engines, as they fail to follow the official diversion that has been put in place while roadworks take place.

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

08:33 Tom Potter
Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

An doctor has been ordered to pay off a lump sum of the £5,398.55 he owes in council tax.

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

08:32 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

A controversial decision to divert a bus service on one of Ipswich’s key routes has prompted a wave of public anger.

Video £100m investment pot for new business innovation centres

12:00 Jessica Hill
The land earmarked for Horizon 120 in Great Notley

Plans have been drawn up to boost business in North Essex with a host of new projects, including a business and innovation park.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Ipswich doctor owes thousands for four years of unpaid council tax

Dr Salaheddin Elbishari appeared before magistrates after failing to pay his council tax Picture: STOCKBYTE/GETTY IMAGES

Heartbreak as couple’s three cats are poisoned and die just days apart

Sadly all three cats had to be put down by the vets Picture: TRACEY BECKETT

Anger over First Ipswich’s re-routing of bus services

Felixstowe Road and Bishops Hill are no longer a part of the First route for 76 and 77 services Picture: ARCHANT

Video Village road grid-locked as drivers ignore 16-mile diversion route

Traffic gets stuck on the single track Rectory Road at Hemingstone

Video Spectacular ghost caribou dazzle Christmas shoppers at Ipswich’s Cornhill

The illuminated ghost caribou entertained crowds at the Cornhill Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Updated ‘A travesty of justice’ – Suffolk businessman charged over £8bn fraud hits out at charges

Mike Lynch on Ipswich waterfront Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24