'They've listened to the community': U-turn on plans for housing at pub

Punch have now decided against going ahead with plans for a bungalow in the pub's garden, despite securing planning permission after an appeal. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build a bungalow in the car park of the Bramford Cock pub have taken another twist, having now been abandoned, days after being awarded planning permission.

The original plans, submitted by the owners of the pub, Punch, were rejected by planning officers in April 2021.

The project was then the subject of a planning appeal, which saw the decision overturned and permission granted.

However, Punch now says it will not be going ahead with the project, which would have taken up some of the pub's garden area, after taking into account the community's views.

The plans caused backlash within the local community. - Credit: Google Maps

Operations director for Punch Pubs, Ed Passey said: "The Bramford Cock is a fantastic pub and remains an integral part of the Punch estate. Guest sentiment and community feedback are always key considerations when discussing potential planning applications and the associated commercial benefits.

"In light of some recent local engagement regarding the land to the rear of the pub, we can confirm that whilst planning has been granted for a small development, following further review, we have made the decision not to proceed.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our publicans to ensure The Bramford Cock remains at the heart of the community for many years to come."

The original plans did receive backlash from the local community, including Bramford Parish Council, which said at the time of the appeal: "Bramford is a core village and is growing rapidly.

"This is our last remaining pub and must be supported to survive and thrive, not to be put at risk by one small infill home when Bramford has already supported so much growth."

Councillor James Caston reacted to the news, saying: "I welcome the news that Punch do not want to go ahead on the development.

"I have to take this at face value, they've listened to the community and have decided to act for the public benefit and this should be commended, for me the whole ordeal has been a reminder of what a great asset the Cock Inn is to our village and hopefully this decision will ensure it as the flourishing social hub of Bramford."