News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

'They've listened to the community': U-turn on plans for housing at pub

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 7:30 AM April 7, 2022
Bramford Cock Pub

Punch have now decided against going ahead with plans for a bungalow in the pub's garden, despite securing planning permission after an appeal. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans to build a bungalow in the car park of the Bramford Cock pub have taken another twist, having now been abandoned, days after being awarded planning permission.

The original plans, submitted by the owners of the pub, Punch, were rejected by planning officers in April 2021.

The project was then the subject of a planning appeal, which saw the decision overturned and permission granted.

However, Punch now says it will not be going ahead with the project, which would have taken up some of the pub's garden area, after taking into account the community's views.

Bramford Cock Pub car park

The plans caused backlash within the local community. - Credit: Google Maps

Operations director for Punch Pubs, Ed Passey said: "The Bramford Cock is a fantastic pub and remains an integral part of the Punch estate. Guest sentiment and community feedback are always key considerations when discussing potential planning applications and the associated commercial benefits.

"In light of some recent local engagement regarding the land to the rear of the pub, we can confirm that whilst planning has been granted for a small development, following further review, we have made the decision not to proceed.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our publicans to ensure The Bramford Cock remains at the heart of the community for many years to come."

Most Read

  1. 1 Did you spend a night out at Liquid?
  2. 2 Suspected drug dealer arrested after water rescue from River Orwell
  3. 3 'Filthy environment and uncaring staff': Woman slams hospital unit
  1. 4 Fly-tipper fined nearly £2,500 for dumping 14 tonnes of waste in Ipswich
  2. 5 No support for Felixstowe hosts of Ukrainian refugees
  3. 6 Knife wielding masked man jailed after threatening teen girls
  4. 7 All lanes reopened on A12 after six-vehicle crash
  5. 8 Can Ipswich prevent Marks & Spencer moving out of town centre?
  6. 9 Drug dealer made £40,000 from Ipswich supply line
  7. 10 Business expands after three years in Ipswich market

The original plans did receive backlash from the local community, including Bramford Parish Council, which said at the time of the appeal: "Bramford is a core village and is growing rapidly.

"This is our last remaining pub and must be supported to survive and thrive, not to be put at risk by one small infill home when Bramford has already supported so much growth."

Councillor James Caston reacted to the news, saying: "I welcome the news that Punch do not want to go ahead on the development.

"I have to take this at face value, they've listened to the community and have decided to act for the public benefit and this should be commended, for me the whole ordeal has been a reminder of what a great asset the Cock Inn is to our village and hopefully this decision will ensure it as the flourishing social hub of Bramford."

Planning and Development
Planning
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Zouave Gooden, 19, from Romford, pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin in Ipswich. 

Ipswich Crown Court

Weeks before sex abuse trial former Ipswich RE teacher found dead

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Police are investigating a break-in at a house in Highfield Approach in Ipswich (stock image

Suffolk Constabulary

Warrants issued for arrests of three men after Ipswich cannabis farm find

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Further planning statements have been submitted to IBC concerning the homes to be built west of Westerfield Road.

Planning and Development

Further plans for 815 new homes in Garden Suburb project submitted

Abygail Fossett

person
EADT/STARpics sarah lucy brown 3/11/11UCS graduation ceremony for the School of Applied Soci

June Brown's former Ipswich school pays tribute to soap icon

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon