Noise complaints prompt pub to bring live music indoors

The Bramford Cock has faced a number of complaints about live music in the venue's garden - Credit: Google Maps

A Suffolk pub has been served a council notice after multiple noise complaints was made about live music in the venue's garden.

Action has been taken against the Bramford Cock after Babergh and Mid Suffolk Council attended the complainant's address and deemed the music to be too loud.

Teresa Brinkley, landlady of The Bramford Cock, said performers never exceed unsociable hours.

She said: "Every time we have live music the same person complains.

"As a result, we've been served a notice from the council and I'm now having to bring all live music indoors.

"I only have musicians or DJs on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, usually between the hours of 3pm and 6pm.

"If we have any that last longer they'll never finish the set later than nine."

The establishment has now had to cancel all upcoming live acts and is working on solutions to ensure the garden remains an attractive venue.

She said: "If I'm to continue having live performers outside, I'm going to have to purchase my own equipment.

"This will cost thousands though and we've only just come through Covid.

"We've got a charity event coming up on the 30th, but that's going to have to be brought inside.

"What we're looking at doing is potentially setting up speakers and downloading music onto an iPad.

"That way we can have music but won't get any more complaints."

A spokesman for Babergh and Mid Suffolk Council said: “We want everyone to be able to enjoy themselves – and for our local pubs to be able to put on successful events – particularly, after the challenges of the last couple of years.

"However, we must also look after the welfare of neighbouring residents, and this includes our legal duty to investigate and, where necessary, act on valid noise complaints to prevent a nuisance.

“Formal action is always a last resort, and we hope to be able to work with the pub to find the best possible solution for everyone.”