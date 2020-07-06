Breakfasts back on menu as popular cafe reopens after lockdown closure

Back at the Waterfront Diner, from left, staff Serena Marsh, Sirin Jantai ,Caroline Heffer, Lisa Stankivich and Patrick Heffer Picture:HALEY CLAPERTON Haley Claperton

The popular Waterfront Diner cafe near Ipswich, famed for its breakfasts, reopened its doors today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tables and chairs socially distanced at the Waterfront Diner near Ipswich Picture: PATRICK HEFFER Tables and chairs socially distanced at the Waterfront Diner near Ipswich Picture: PATRICK HEFFER

The cafe at Suffolk Water Park in Bramford, had been closed because of the coronavirus lockdown, like many other restaurants, but is now welcoming back its customers.

Caroline Heffer, who runs the cafe together with brother Patrick, said: “We opened up at 7am today - it has been quiet so far, but word will soon get around.

“I think the staff are quite pleased to be back.”

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE - How busy were Ipswich pubs on the first day of reopening?

Three members of staff have been taken off furlough to start with. “We have announced the reopening on social media, and now we are playing it by ear and seeing how it goes,” Caroline said.

Safety measures have been put in place to protect customers and staff, including two-metre social distancing and use of hand sanitisers, and staff have also been given masks.

The menu has been simplified for the time being, concentrating on the diner’s breakfasts, which are known as some of the best in the area.

“We are also doing things like ham, egg and chips and fish and chips, and teas and coffees,” Caroline added.

The cafe will be open seven days a week, initially from 7am to 2pm.

READ MORE - Town-centre coffee shop reopens