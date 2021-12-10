News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Decision on Brewdog bar not expected until new year

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Moore

Published: 3:43 PM December 10, 2021
boarded up la tour cycle cafe in Ipswich

Scottish beer form BrewDog hope to open in the former La Tour Cycle Cafe on the Waterfront in Ipswich - Credit: Jason Noble

A meeting to discuss the approval of a Brewdog bar on Ipswich Waterfront has been postponed again.

Ipswich Borough Council's licensing and regulatory sub-committee was due to meet on December 9 to decide whether or not to approve Brewdog's application to open a bar in Unit 7 on the Waterfront.

But the meeting was postponed for a second time because the representative from Brewdog was unexpectedly unable to attend. It was adjourned previously in October to allow the brewery to meet with local residents who had raised objections to the plans.

The craft beer chain hoped to discuss concerns, which included fears about noise, pollution and waste.

The hearing will now be held in the new year, on January 13 at 2pm.

If approved, it will be Brewdog's first Suffolk-based bar.

An application for a different lounge bar at the Waterfront was rejected at the end of October after widespread opposition.

