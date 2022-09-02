Reassurance for Ipswich BrewDog after closure announcements

BrewDog opens in Ipswich, despite the closure of its six bars - Credit: PA

BrewDog has announced it is continuing with its plans to open in Ipswich after announcing the closure of six of its pub across the UK.

The business is set to shut its premises in Peterhead, Hop and Anchor in Aberdeen, Smithfield Market Arms, Dalston and Old Street in London, as well as Hop Hub in Motherwell.

Founder James Watts made the announcement on Tuesday and said the closures come as the hospitality sector faces “sheer ‘rabbit in the headlights’ paralysis of this zombie government” as rocketing costs threaten the future of many pubs, restaurants and bars.

He said: “Reality in the hospitality space is starting to bite and bite hard. And the Government needs to get a grip, now.

“If nothing happens, the UK looks set to lose half of its pubs and bars and all the millions of jobs these locations provide, as well as the vital role they play in local communities.”

Earlier this year BrewDog submitted a planning application to Ipswich Borough Council to seek permission to change the use of the building at 5 Albion Wharf at Ipswich Waterfront from a vacant commercial unit to a bar.

The contractors are now on site sorting the premises.

The bar which is estimated to cost £750,000 will have 17 tables and 78 chairs outside the venue, with a capacity of 250 people.

It will create 20 full-time and part-time jobs when it opens later in the year.

Following its planning approval, Waterfront retailers are “excited” to welcome a new venue at Key Street.

Greg Morgan, the owner of the Waterfront Bar Bistro, said: “I think it will be a good thing for the Waterfront area. They are a responsible company with a strong brand – the more quality venues that are here, the better.”

Nathaniel Coughlan, director at Isaacs on the Quay, said: “Everyone at Isaacs is as excited as everyone else, we welcome this much foot traffic down here on the Waterfront as much as possible.

“I think BrewDog have positioned themselves in the market as quite a trendy, on-brand business, so I think more younger people coming down to the waterfront is likely to happen.”

In the planning documents submitted to the council in February, BrewDog stated the venue would "help to bring the unit back into use and enhance the vitality and vibrancy of the waterside development in line with the council's ambitions for the site".

There is no confirmed date when BrewDog in Ipswich will open its premises.