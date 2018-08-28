Rain

Finance tycoon warns of ‘immense damage’ to Suffolk’s economy from Brexit

PUBLISHED: 15:19 16 January 2019

Richard Croft, mSeven real estate

Archant

In an angry tirade, Richard Croft, who heads up a hedge fund worth more than £7bn, told this newspaper he believes Liam Fox, the International Trade Secretary, is “one of the most inept human beings on the planet”.

Liam Fox, Secretary of State for International TradeLiam Fox, Secretary of State for International Trade

Richard Croft, an ardent remainer who is chief executive of M7 Real Estate, also warns that the impact Brexit will have on businesses in Suffolk is “much worse than we think” and admits he’s “livid” about the way the UK’s departure from the EU is being handled.

Mr Croft believes that his home county of Suffolk will be particularly badly affected, because it is a major producer of sugar.

British Sugar, which has a plant in Bury Saint Edmunds, makes its Silver Spoon brand of white sugar from sugar beet grown in our region.

“We are a predominantly agricultural county, and one of the things we grow most is sugar beet, which is supported by CAP (common agricultural policy). Without that, growing sugar beet just wouldn’t be viable,” he explained.

“So what’s going to happen after CAP? Because the British government won’t have the money spare to support the farmers - or to pay for all the infrastructure projects that we need in Suffolk.“

Mr Croft is funding a new social enterprise at Riduna Park in Melton, Shout About Suffolk, which aims to cushion the economic blow of Brexit for budding entrepreneurs in Suffolk. The start up lab will incubate nine businesses with office space, educational tools, back office support and a £30,000 loan.

He explains that the inspiration for Start Up Suffolk came from his experience of donating to a food bank in Woodbridge, which Mr Croft claims is “one of the poorest wards in the UK” - contrary to public perception.

“There is great deprivation in our county, and I believe that most politicians - Brexiteers and Donald Trump - are populists, who are gaining popularity from people who are feeling disenfranchised,” he said.

“Shout About Suffolk is my way of starting a process to contribute, to try to create more social mobility in Suffolk.”

Mr Croft spends his life travelling the world raising capital - he is currently in Switzerland today, and Hong Kong tomorrow. He says that businesspeople he speaks to about Brexit are nervous about what it means for trade.

“The rest of the world isn’t just sitting around waiting for us. I wonder what the Brexiteers think will happen to our economy when free trade disappears.

“Politicians have no concept about what the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is - it all makes me livid.

“By leaving the EU, we are leaving a huge number of free trade agreements we already have, as part of EU and which will unlikely be bettered. I hear the glib expression ‘we will trade under WTO rules’, but I am pretty sure that there is not a clear understanding of what that means. The reality is that WTO itself has issues as the Trump administration is blocking the appointment of new judges to appellate the body that rules on WTO disputes.”

Mr Croft also doesn’t mince his words when it comes to the prospects of a no deal Brexit.

“I believe it’s a fantasy that is being mis-sold by a group of free market fanatics, whilst the rest of the world is perplexed by our actions”, he said.

Mr Croft claims that a second referendum is entirely necessary now, “to either confirm Brexit - as the general public on both sides is now much better informed - or bring a halt to this failure of government”.

Finance tycoon warns of ‘immense damage’ to Suffolk’s economy from Brexit

