Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Modern British art collection finds high prices in Essex

PUBLISHED: 13:57 17 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:30 17 January 2019

Mary Fedden's oil Garden Bunch, dated 1988, sold for £38,000 well above its estimate of £5,000-£7,000, at the Sworders sale of modern art on January 15, collected by the late Barbara Holliday. Pictue: STEPHEN BAKER

Mary Fedden's oil Garden Bunch, dated 1988, sold for £38,000 well above its estimate of £5,000-£7,000, at the Sworders sale of modern art on January 15, collected by the late Barbara Holliday. Pictue: STEPHEN BAKER

Archant

The 570 lots, acquired since the 1960s by a Cumbrian farmer’s wife, the late Barbara Holliday, sold well above the pre-sale estimate of up to £400,0000. Prices include the buyer’s premium.

Works by plantsman/artist Olwyn Bowey sold n the auction by Sworders, of the modern art collection of the late Barbara Holliday on January 15. Two `Greenhouse oils sold for £9,100 and £7,600, setting new price levels for the artist. Picture: STEPHEN BAKERWorks by plantsman/artist Olwyn Bowey sold n the auction by Sworders, of the modern art collection of the late Barbara Holliday on January 15. Two `Greenhouse oils sold for £9,100 and £7,600, setting new price levels for the artist. Picture: STEPHEN BAKER

She collected local artists and also regularly attended auctions both in the provinces in London.

The family owned a home in London and she immersed herself in the British art scene, from the 1960s, befriending and corresponding with a group of noted painters and sculptors.

There were high prices achieved in the sale.

Mary Fedden’s Garden Bunch, dated 1988, sold to the London trade for £38,000, leading the sale.

Sheila Fell's 1965 oil, Allonby - Approaching High Tide sold for �24,000 at the Sworders sale of the modern art collection of the late Barbara Holliday. Picture: STEPHEN BAKERSheila Fell's 1965 oil, Allonby - Approaching High Tide sold for �24,000 at the Sworders sale of the modern art collection of the late Barbara Holliday. Picture: STEPHEN BAKER

A bust of jazz pianist and band leader Count Basie by Sir Eduardo Paollozzi, a personal friend of Barbara’s, sold to a local private buyer for £18,400.

Two large-scale `greenhouse’ oils by Olwyn Bower sold for £9,100 and for £7,600.

A watercolour by Dame Elizabeth Blackadder, Exotic Fruits and Orchids sold for £16,000 to a buyer in France.

While a bronze eagle by Dame Elisabeth Frink took £17,300.

There was a packed saleroom for the eight hour sale at Stansted Mountfitchet, plus a high number of online registered bidders, second only to the sale of the collection of Sir Rod Stewart in September 2018.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

One of Iceland's 'The Food Warehouse' stores, in Preston. Picture: N SEDDON

Exclusive ‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hands over his letter to the club's supporters to football reporter Andy Warren.

Police attend two multi-vehicle crashes just minutes apart on the A12 at Copdock

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

Ceiran Beamount, inset. was hit with an £100 fine despite only spending 12 minutes in the Tower Ramparts NCP car park in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Petition launched to try to save Felixstowe’s M&S store from closure

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Air ambulance lands near Ipswich Town’s stadium after woman is seriously injured in fall from multi-storey car park

Paramedics worked with the police and a land ambulance team after a medical emergency near Portman Road Picture: ALEX EMMA

Marks and Spencer set to close one of its Suffolk stores

Marks and Spencer Felixstowe

Supermarket chain is set to open two new stores in Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman who fell from car park not in life-threatening condition

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man fined £100 for spending 12 minutes in car park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Philips Avent baby bottle and soother factory is to close

Philips Avent in Glemsford. Picture: Phil Morley

‘You have been incredible... we need you until the very end’ - Lambert’s open letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert hands over his letter to the club's supporters to football reporter Andy Warren.

Lambert challenges fringe players to fight for places... as Donacien and Rowe get set for loan exit

Janoi Donacien and Danny Rowe are set for loan moves away from Portman Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS/STEVE WALLER

Lambert says there have been no bids for Knudsen

Jonas Knudsen is out of contract this summer. Photo: Pagepix

Delays on the rails after vehicle hits railway barriers at Ingatestone

Ipswich Railway Station Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists