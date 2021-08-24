New post office opens at Ipswich convenience store
- Credit: Post Office
A post office has opened in a popular Ipswich convenience store - after customers asked the shop to take on the new branch.
Heath Road Post Office, at Heath News, closed without warning in June 2017 - leaving people in the area without a service.
However, people asked Broke Hall Convenience - which is an 11-minute walk away - to take on the branch instead.
As a result, it has now opened the Penshurst Road Post Office - restoring a vital service to residents.
The new postmasters say they are looking forward to the new venture and are keen to support the community in whatever way they can.
The Post Office approved the move after a consultation last month.
Wendy Hamilton, network provision lead at Post Office, said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time post office to this area of Ipswich, as we know how important post office services are to a community.”
You may also want to watch:
Post office services including special deliveries, banking services and ordering money for travel will be available for a total of 105 a week, including during evenings and weekends.
Work still needs to be done to make the site fully accessible, with a step being made disability-friendly and a hearing loop installed inside, along with space for a wheelchair.
Most Read
- 1 'I can't afford £6k bill for six more months of cladding hell... I'm scared I'll go bankrupt'
- 2 'Confiscate and crush' hooligan Ipswich boy racers' cars, says councillor
- 3 Ipswich man admits dangerous driving after Audi TT crash at junction
- 4 Body found in River Orwell after search and rescue
- 5 Free Ipswich shuttle bus is axed
- 6 Damaged footbridge finally set to be repaired after nearly 80 years
- 7 Watch: Car engulfed in flames on A14
- 8 Family feud sparked 'eruption' of violence in Ipswich armed brawl
- 9 Quadruplets follow in mum's footsteps to become nurses
- 10 Longer stretch of busy Ipswich route labelled a pollution hotspot
Broke Hall Convenience is open daily from 6am to 9pm.