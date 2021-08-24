News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New post office opens at Ipswich convenience store

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:28 PM August 24, 2021   
A post office has opened in a popular Ipswich convenience store - after customers asked the shop to take on the new branch.

Heath Road Post Office, at Heath News, closed without warning in June 2017 - leaving people in the area without a service.

However, people asked Broke Hall Convenience - which is an 11-minute walk away - to take on the branch instead.

As a result, it has now opened the Penshurst Road Post Office - restoring a vital service to residents.

The new postmasters say they are looking forward to the new venture and are keen to support the community in whatever way they can.

The Post Office approved the move after a consultation last month.

Wendy Hamilton, network provision lead at Post Office, said: “We are delighted to have restored a full-time post office to this area of Ipswich, as we know how important post office services are to a community.”

Post office services including special deliveries, banking services and ordering money for travel will be available for a total of 105 a week, including during evenings and weekends.

Work still needs to be done to make the site fully accessible, with a step being made disability-friendly and a hearing loop installed inside, along with space for a wheelchair.

Broke Hall Convenience is open daily from 6am to 9pm.

