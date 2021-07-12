Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening

Published: 6:15 PM July 12, 2021

Broomvale Organic Farm Shop in Claydon has closed. Pictured is owner Ben Goodrum - Credit: Archant

An organic farm shop near Ipswich has closed - saying that customers have turned away from the store since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Owner Ben Goodrum said footfall at Broomvale Organic Farm Shop, in Claydon, fell after non-essential retailers opened in April.

He opened the shop off the B1113 in a renovated stable block in October 2020.

However, he closed on Saturday - claiming people have returned to their "old habits" of buying at supermarkets and not locally.

Ben Goodrum with some his produce - Credit: Archant

Fortunately for Mr Goodrum, he has another business - Control Solutions Pest Control Ltd, which has seen increased custom since Covid rules eased.

Ben Goodrum with Suzanne Dakin at the farm shop - Credit: Archant

Mr Goodrum thanked his customers at Broomvale Organic Farm Shop, which sold produce from around 30 local Suffolk vegetable growers.

However, he said reopening the shop or running it as a farmers' market "was not enough to sustain a living".