Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening
An organic farm shop near Ipswich has closed - saying that customers have turned away from the store since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.
Owner Ben Goodrum said footfall at Broomvale Organic Farm Shop, in Claydon, fell after non-essential retailers opened in April.
He opened the shop off the B1113 in a renovated stable block in October 2020.
However, he closed on Saturday - claiming people have returned to their "old habits" of buying at supermarkets and not locally.
Fortunately for Mr Goodrum, he has another business - Control Solutions Pest Control Ltd, which has seen increased custom since Covid rules eased.
Mr Goodrum thanked his customers at Broomvale Organic Farm Shop, which sold produce from around 30 local Suffolk vegetable growers.
However, he said reopening the shop or running it as a farmers' market "was not enough to sustain a living".
