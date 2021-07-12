News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Organic farm shop shuts nine months after opening

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 6:15 PM July 12, 2021   
Ben Goodrum has set up a new farm shop near Claydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Broomvale Organic Farm Shop in Claydon has closed. Pictured is owner Ben Goodrum

An organic farm shop near Ipswich has closed - saying that customers have turned away from the store since the lifting of coronavirus restrictions.

Owner Ben Goodrum said footfall at Broomvale Organic Farm Shop, in Claydon, fell after non-essential retailers opened in April.

He opened the shop off the B1113 in a renovated stable block in October 2020.

However, he closed on Saturday - claiming people have returned to their "old habits" of buying at supermarkets and not locally.

Ben Goodrum with some of his organic produce at the opening of his new farm shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Goodrum with some his produce

Fortunately for Mr Goodrum, he has another business - Control Solutions Pest Control Ltd, which has seen increased custom since Covid rules eased.

Ben Goodrum and Suzanne Dakin setting up the produce at the new farm shop. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Goodrum with Suzanne Dakin at the farm shop

Mr Goodrum thanked his customers at Broomvale Organic Farm Shop, which sold produce from around 30 local Suffolk vegetable growers.

However, he said reopening the shop or running it as a farmers' market "was not enough to sustain a living". 

Ben Goodrum has set up a new farm shop near Claydon. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ben Goodrum pictured when he set up the farm shop near Claydon

