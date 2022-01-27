BT creating more than 100 new jobs near Ipswich this year

Adastral Park, in Martlesham, near Ipswich - base of BT's research, technology and IT operations. - Credit: Malcolm Watson/VisualMedia

Telecoms giant BT has confirmed that it will be creating more than 100 jobs at its Martlesham base later this year.

This announcement comes as part of the company's plans to recruit more than 600 graduates and apprentices across the country this year.

Of the jobs based at Adastral Park, 54 will be apprenticeships while 62 will be graduate jobs.

The roles will be in engineering, customer service, applied research and cyber-security.

In addition, new recruits will support the company's plans to expand its 5G network.

BT has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices and graduates over the past three years. Pictured: Four new members of BT staff. - Credit: BT

Adam Morsman, who is in the fourth year of his apprenticeship at BT’s Adastral Park, said: “Applying for the BT apprenticeship programme was one of the best decisions that I have made.

"No two days are ever the same and there is always something exciting being worked on.

"I have developed such a broad skill set that I am excited to see how I can take advantage of the many opportunities that exist in BT to further my career. I’d encourage anyone to consider applying for an apprentice role.”

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, said: “These are fantastic work and training opportunities which will support our region’s world-leading digital sector.

"Attracting skilled graduates and offering apprenticeship placements for local young people is vital to support our economy and it is great to see BT putting a focus on this across its business.”

Debbie White, chief human resources officer at BT, said: “Despite the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we’ve continued to recruit and attract brilliant people into our business.

"The combination of our hybrid working approach and our state-of-the-art offices makes BT a great place for new joiners to learn new skills and capabilities, collaborate with colleagues, and bring innovative thinking to drive growth across our business and deliver for all of our customers. It’s a very exciting time to join BT.”

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest private sector apprenticeship employers and has recruited more than 2,000 apprentices and graduates over the past three years.