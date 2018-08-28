Students get guidance and inspiration from Suffolk business leaders

School enterprise day. Picture: Jordan Holder Archant

Leaders from industry in Suffolk paid a visit to a school in Ipswich last week to help students with their future career paths.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Around 300 Year 10 pupils from Copleston High School on Copleston Road got workshops on the employability skills they will need in the world of work from business leaders including Suzanne Buck, project manager for the Upper Orwell Crossing, Ashleigh Seymour-Rutherford, chief executive of Colbea and Ugochukwu Ogbonna, senior network designer at BT.

An employability session focused on the top skills employers look for, the five different handshakes, interview stages and team work.

Students also had talks from Aim Apprenticeships and the Department of Work & Pensions.

Jordan Holder, Enterprise Coordinator with The Careers & Enterprise Company who is a governor at the school, said: “For our students having four to five meaningful encounters with the world of work, it makes them 86% less likely to become NEET, and gives them a competitive advantage with data showing they will earn more than their peers who didn’t have those encounters.

“As a governor, I’m delighted we have activities like this being undertaken in the School”.

The day was coordinated by Claire Ladbrook of AllTogether, an organisation that offers careers guidance to support to Schools across the East.

Ashleigh Seymour-Rutherford, Chief Executive of Colbea, said: “I can’t express how important it is for business to engage with young people in our schools. As Copleston’s Enterprise Adviser I am committed to imparting the basics of how to conduct yourself in professional environment and raising young women’s aspirations”.