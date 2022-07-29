BT workers strike in Suffolk for first time in 35 years

Members of the CWU on a picket line outside Adastral Park in Martlesham, as part of a pay dispute with BT - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

BT and Openreach workers have formed picket lines around the county, as part of a dispute over pay.

Members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have formed picket lines outside Adastral Park in Martlesham and outside an Openreach centre in Bury St Edmunds.

The CWU said it was the first national telecoms strike since 1987 and the biggest ever among call centre workers.

Another strike will be held on Monday after union members voted in favour of industrial action in protest at a £1,500 pay rise.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “BT Group are now gaslighting our members.

“Announcing hundreds of millions of pounds in profit on the eve of the first national strike since 1987 smacks of arrogance and complete contempt for frontline workers.

“BT workers have hundreds of picket lines arranged across the UK today [Friday] and will support the CWU in delivering mass strike action.

“This dispute sits squarely at the feet of chief executive Philip Jansen. He represents everything that needs to change about big business in Britain.

“Our members kept the country connected during the pandemic. They deserve a proper pay rise, and that’s what they’re going to get.

“This is one of the worst examples of the corporate greed that people are so fed up with in Britain today.

“Workers at BT Group will never accept their bosses using Swiss banks while they use food banks. They deserve a proper pay rise, like all workers do.”

A BT Group spokesperson said: “At the start of this year, we were in exhaustive discussions with the CWU that lasted for two months, trying hard to reach an agreement on pay.

“When it became clear that we were not going to reach an accord, we took the decision to go ahead with awarding our team member and frontline colleagues the highest pay award in more than 20 years, effective April 1.

“We have confirmed to the CWU that we won’t be reopening the 2022 pay review, having already made the best award we could.

“We’re balancing the complex and competing demands of our stakeholders and that includes making once-in-a-generation investments to upgrade the country’s broadband and mobile networks, vital for the UK economy and for BT Group’s future – including our people.

“While we respect the choice of our colleagues who are CWU members to strike, we will work to minimise any disruption and keep our customers and the country connected.

“We have tried and tested processes for large-scale colleague absences to minimise any disruption for our customers and these were proved during the pandemic.”

It comes a day after Unite members at the Port of Felixstowe voted to take strike action in August, and one day before a train drivers walkout is set to disrupt the region's trains again.