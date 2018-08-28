Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

BT faces mounting criticism over its employee job and pay cuts

PUBLISHED: 17:44 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:50 28 January 2019

BT Network Operations Centre at Adastral Park. Picture: Jessica Hill

BT Network Operations Centre at Adastral Park. Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

BT is cutting 13,000 jobs over the next three years, including some from its Adastral Park base in Suffolk, and Prospect, the union for BT managers and professionals, has accused it of introducing restructuring changes in a “brutal” way, “leaving many fearing for their future”.

BT - innovation pods, Adastral Park. Picture: Jessica HillBT - innovation pods, Adastral Park. Picture: Jessica Hill

BT, which employs 3,000 people at Adastral Park in Martlesham, is reducing its workforce by 12%, as it seeks to slim down its management and back-office roles and help it to reduce costs by £1.5bn

Prospect has called on the company to urgently rethink the way it is rolling out major changes to pay and staffing structures across the organisation, and to listen to staff concerns.

Prospect national secretary Noel McClean has just written to Drew Matthews, BT’s director of reward, employee relations and pensions, ahead of new BT chief executive, Philip Jansen, taking up the reins on February 1.

Prospect wants BT to resume intensive talks with the union and produce a “best and final offer” by mid-February, so that the union can then consult members in a ballot on whether or not to accept the changes.

Noel McClean said: “BT is bringing in the changes too fast, and on a piecemeal basis across different business units, before negotiations with the union have ended. Prospect did secure some improvements in earlier talks, but these don’t go far enough.

“Our members are the first to want BT to succeed and don’t oppose change in principle. But the brutal way this is happening leaves many individuals fearing for their future. Before Christmas we asked the company to pause the process while further talks were held but BT rejected this.

“People are baffled that their years of loyalty and dedication are being met by pay cuts or threats of dismissal. You do not get successful organisational change without the support of staff. We hope the new CEO will take heed of our concerns.”

Prospect is seeking a resumption of intensive talks, and a final offer that it can put to members by mid-February.

It claims that the proposed new salary ranges are too low and too broad.

“BT is applying “individual exceptions”; and individual line managers will get more discretion – the opposite of a transparent pay system,” it says.

Many hundreds of people face a potential pay cut as their role is reorganised into the new staffing structure.

According to Prospect, employees whose pay is currently “above range” face the choice of taking an immediate pay cut to keep their old terms and conditions, applying for a new role in the company or leaving with a settlement agreement. Those rejecting all three options face the threat of dismissal without compensation or being fired and rehired on less favourable terms.

Mr McClean highlighted a Prospect snap survey of BT members at the end of 2018, in which 85% stated pay clarity is “very important” to them, with a further 8% deeming it “important”. An overwhelming 97% supported the union view that the proposals so far “are unacceptable and need improving”.

BT has not responded to requests to comment on the union’s findings.

The job cuts come despite BT Openreach embarking on a massive recruitment drive this week for more than 3,000 trainee engineers, mainly to deliver the company’s ‘Fibre First’ programme, which is bringing faster, more reliable and future proof Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) technology to millions.

More than 395 trainee engineers will be hired across the East of England. The new roles will see trainees join the country’s largest team of telecoms experts working to expand, upgrade, maintain and install services over Openreach’s national broadband network.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

Has Ipswich suffered more than other towns and cities from cuts to local government spending? Picture: NEIL PERRY

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Ipswich teacher and PMS sufferer sets up online community for women to talk

Emily Fazah has started an online community called Moody Girl so that people can talk about PMS. Picture: JESSICA SKYE

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

#includeImage($article, 225)

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ipswich loses more from council austerity than other East Anglian cities

#includeImage($article, 225)

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists