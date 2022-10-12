Approval for three BT Street Hubs around Ipswich

Ipswich Borough Council has approved the installation of three BT Street Hubs around Ipswich - Credit: BT

Three BT Street Hubs have been granted to be installed in Ipswich, with a decision to be confirmed on four more.

Ipswich Borough Council has approved the application for BT to install 'Street Hubs' in three locations around Ipswich.

These include Westgate Street, Civic Drive and Old Foundary Lane.

A BT spokesperson said: "We have received initial approval to install three Street Hubs in Ipswich and are currently working with partners in the area to progress this.

"The hubs will bring a range of benefits to Ipswich including ultra-fast free Wi-Fi and rapid device charging, and can be fitted with mobile signal boosting cells."

Ipswich Borough Council has approved the installation of three BT Street Hubs around Ipswich - Credit: BT

The company has also withdrawn its application for one of the hubs on Duke Street.

The spokesman said: "After discussions between the local authority and our team at this end, it was decided that this wasn't the best location for one of the hubs."

There are still four hubs yet to be approved or denied, these include; Butter Market, Tower Ramparts, Lloyds Avenue and Neptune Quay.

BT has said they don't know when the work on installation will begin, but are looking at schedules with the council to see when it can be started.

The kiosks will be a much slimmer design compared to the traditional red phone boxes, but have the same features and more.

The kiosks will offer free calls, free WiFi within a 150 metre radius, and built in USB ports with rapid charging.

The kiosks also come with an emergency 999 button, that if pressed, will put you straight onto the emergency services and will send your location straight to them.

Each hub is made up of a 75-inch screen that can broadcast adverts, as well as provide real-time information sharing.